LaLiga North America Announces Multi-Year U.S. Partnership with Verizon

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LaLiga North America announced today a multi-year partnership with Verizon, exclusive to the United States. This multifaceted partnership will offer Verizon customers, through its loyalty program, Verizon Up , the chance to interact with the best soccer league in the world through experiential events, educational opportunities, youth and coaching programming, clinics and tournaments – all officially launching with ElClásico on Sunday, March 1st. The partnership will also explore how Verizon's innovative technology can enhance the fan experience.

"This partnership with Verizon further validates North America as a key growth region for soccer and LaLiga, and where leading companies are recognizing the full potential of the sport and the audience it attracts," said CEO of LaLiga North America, Boris Gartner. "We welcome Verizon to the LaLiga family and look forward to growing soccer and super-serving our fans together."

"Our partnership with LaLiga gives our customers more access to the game they love with the exclusive opportunities that differentiate," said John Nitti, Chief Media Officer, Verizon. "We look forward to being a part of LaLiga's U.S. expansion and cultivating future technology innovations to enhance the game and fan experience."

This announcement marks LaLiga North America's latest arrangement to grow the awareness and visibility of the LaLiga brand within the territory and will continue throughout 2024.

About LaLiga North America

LaLiga North America is a joint venture between LaLiga, Spain's top-flight soccer competition and professional association, and Relevent Sports Group, the premier soccer events and media business in North America and Asia, which serves as the exclusive representation of LaLiga in the U.S. and Canada for all business and development activities. The operation supports the league's growth in the region through consumer related activities including content development, events and activations, marketing agreements, youth academies, development of youth soccer coaches, exhibition matches and plans to have an official LaLiga Santander match played in the U.S.

About Verizon:

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE,Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

