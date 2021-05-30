LaMar's Donuts and Coffee is Celebrating National Donut Day All This Week

DENVER, May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, LaMar's Donuts and Coffee will celebrate National Donut Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the members of the Salvation Army who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. Donuts have long been a great way for people to gather in celebration, and in a time of unprecedented difficulty, LaMar's wants to create a way for people and communities to come together.

Promotions for this year's National Donut Day include:

Donut Sweepstakes: win free donuts for a year, month, or week through our donut sweepstakes. There are several ways to win:

1 entry for every dozen donuts you purchase between May 30 and June 5



Double entry into the donut sweepstakes for every dozen donuts you purchase between May 30 and June 5 if you are a LaMar's Lover for Life

1 entry for every gift card purchased online



1 entry for sharing your LaMar's donuts on social media using the hashtag #donutsforcommunity



1 entry for every virtual donation you make to the Salvation Army



Become a LaMar's Lover for Life and get 1 entry into the donut sweepstakes



LaMar's Lover for Life rewards: rewards members will gain double entry into the donut sweepstakes in the week leading up to June 4 . New members will receive an entry into the sweepstakes as well.

. New members will receive an entry into the sweepstakes as well. Give and Get gift cards: any gift card purchase will receive an entry into the donut sweepstakes. On June 4 , all LaMar's gift cards purchased through the LaMar's website will be discounted 12%.

Community heroes will also be entitled to two free donuts on Friday, June 4 in the week leading up to National Donut Day.

About LaMar's Donuts

After developing his original donut recipe as a teenager in 1933, Ray Lamar opened the first LaMar's Donuts in 1960 in Kansas City, Missouri. Today the franchised chain has 25 stores in five states: Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. LaMar's has won numerous awards and favorable reviews for its handmade donuts by such publications as The New Yorker and Gourmet magazine and was the first donut to be reviewed and acclaimed by Zagat, the world's most trusted guide to restaurants. LaMar's Donuts are proclaimed by many as "simply a better donut."

Media Contact

Temi Osifodunrin

LaMar's Donuts and Coffee

303-771-9999

[email protected]

