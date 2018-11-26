Lambert Adds Green Giant Fresh, New Holland Brewing to Expanding Consumer Client Roster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambert & Co., formerly Lambert, Edwards & Associates, advanced its position as a leading national food and beverage PR and marketing firm with the additions of several new national brands to its client roster, including Bubbies, Green Giant Fresh and New Holland Brewing. Lambert is currently the 17th largest food & beverage PR firm in the nation according to leading trade publication O'Dwyer's.

Lambert will provide a full suite of services for the new brands, spanning earned media, experiential events, multimedia content development, social media management and website activations. The promoted products range from ice cream wrapped in mochi (Bubbies), to better-for-you meal bowls (Green Giant Fresh) to craft beers and spirits (New Holland).

"We continue our evolution from a traditional PR firm to an integrated marketing agency, and we're doing more work in the consumer-packaged goods space as a result," said Matt Jackson, managing director and partner at Lambert. "We have a team of diverse talent—from social media experts to visual storytellers—all able to build programs that touch every aspect of earned, owned, paid and shared media. I believe the fact we're an independent shop with this level of integration makes us an attractive partner for brands navigating a highly competitive grocery landscape."

"We're the challenger brand for challenger brands and our clients appreciate the underdog, but over-deliver nature of our work," Jackson added.

The firm currently supports more than a dozen food and beverage clients, including: Boulder Canyon Authentic Foods®, Café Valley, MGP Ingredients, Moose Tracks® Ice Cream, Old Orchard Brands, Stroh Brewery Company and The GFB: Gluten Free Bar.

About Lambert

Lambert (www.lambert.com) is Michigan's top-ranked PR firm, and a top-10 investor relations and top-10 private equity PR firm nationally with clients based in 20 states and six countries. Lambert serves middle-market companies and national brands across a wide array of industries and is the state's largest bipartisan public affairs firm. Lambert has posted 20 years of growth, been named PR Week and PRNews Small Firm of the Year, been honored as an Edward Lowe "Michigan 50 Companies to Watch," and earned Crain's "Michigan's Healthiest Employers" and "Coolest Places to Work" awards. Lambert is also a global partner in PROI Worldwide, the largest partnership of independent PR firms in the world spanning 120 cities on five continents.

