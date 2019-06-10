Lambert Appoints Don Hunt as President

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambert & Co., Michigan's top-ranked public relations firm, has named Don Hunt as its new president. An equity partner in the firm since 2001, Hunt brings more than 25 years of experience in all facets of public relations, investor relations and issues management. His responsibilities include firmwide strategic planning and execution, operations leadership, and continued high-level client counsel and management.

"As Lambert continues to experience rapid growth, we need strong leaders to support and drive the vision for the company," said Jeff Lambert, CEO and founder of Lambert. "Don has been with the company and my partner for nearly two decades and has a proven track record of cultivating leadership and innovation across the firm. He is a strong and insightful leader, and there is no one more deserving or better suited for this position."

Hunt joined Lambert in 2000 after five years as director of communications for DP Fox Ventures, a Grand Rapids-based business management and investment firm. Prior to his time at DP Fox, Hunt worked in the public relations agency industry as a consultant to companies including Whirlpool Corporation and the former Upjohn Company — now Pfizer and as a journalist at newspapers ranging from the Kalamazoo Gazette and Flint Journal to the Chicago Tribune.

"During my time at Lambert, I have been privileged to work alongside some of the very best people in our industry, serving a diverse range of clients across the county," Hunt said. "I am honored to have this opportunity to bring new ideas, new energy and an even stronger commitment to supporting the growth of our teammates, clients and partners."

Lambert is listed as a national top-50 PR firm by O'Dwyer's, posting 32% growth year-over-year in 2018 and adding a New York City office as a result of its acquisition of financial communications firm Owen Blicksilver PR. The magazine also ranked Lambert as a top-10 financial and investor relations firm and a top-10 environmental and public affairs firm, based on annual fee billings.

About Lambert

Lambert (www.lambert.com) is a top-10 Midwest-based PR firm and a top-10 investor relations and financial communications firm nationally with offices in Grand Rapids, Lansing, Detroit and New York City and clients based in 20 states and six countries. As Michigan's largest PR firm, Lambert serves middle-market companies and national brands across a wide array of industries and is the state's largest bipartisan public affairs firm. Lambert has posted 18 years of growth, been named PR Week and PRNews Small Firm of the Year, been honored on the Inc. 5000 five times and earned Crain's "Michigan's Healthiest Employers" and "Coolest Places to Work" awards. Lambert is also a global partner in PROI Worldwide, the largest partnership of independent PR firms in the world spanning 120 cities on five continents. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @lambertglobal.

