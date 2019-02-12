Lamborghini Super Trofeo Middle East Celebrate Super Speeds with OPPO

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822759/Lamborghini_Super_Trofeo_OPPO.jpg )



This year will be the first Lamborghini Super Trofeo season since Automobili Lamborghini and OPPO announced a global partnership covering a range of brand activities and product innovations. This included the launch of an OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition in 2018, which was the first smartphone to include OPPO's proprietary SuperVOOC flash charging technology-enabling a full recharge in just 35 minutes as the fastest smartphone charging technology in the world.

The partnership will come alive again at the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Middle East races as OPPO invites racing fans, partners, and celebrities from the region to experience the thrill of Lamborghini Super Trofeo live from the track.

Races will begin at the Dubai Autodrome on February 15 and 16 and then move to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi from February 21 to 23. For the first time, the winners of each class will be admitted to the World Finals, Jerez de la Frontera (Spain) - October 24 - 27, the culmination of the sports season of Sant'Agata Bolognese. Racing fans can attend the two UAE events free of charge.

"Today OPPO and Lamborghini share core company values, such as the relentless pursuit of perfection in product design and user experience," says Any Shi, President of OPPO Middle East & Africa. "Visitors to the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Middle East 2019 will see those values come to life on the track, and together we are thrilled to be giving OPPO fans this unique experience."

Automobili Lamborghini has been part of the evolution of the automotive industry and has become an iconic brand across the globe. Lamborghini's choice of OPPO as an exclusive smartphone partner was announced in June 2018, with the OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition making its way to the UAE in September 2018.

The partnership was in part inspired by OPPO's VOOC Flash Charge technology. The industry's first flash charging system implements a more efficient and powerful charging design, making it safer to use OPPO phones while charging and allowing for much faster charging speeds than ever before. The technology is now used in over 100 million smartphones worldwide.

This year OPPO will continue to adjust its product line to offer more premium series to young consumers in the region. To support that repositioning, OPPO has recently launched its second regional hub in Dubai as its new center of operations for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 6 research centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kenya and Nigeria.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Now, the factory goes into production.

Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market - product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO R Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to young consumers in the region.

