LAMEA Application Management Services Market Report 2022: Reduction in Maintenance Costs and Intervals Fuels Adoption

The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Application Management Services Market is expected to witness market growth of 22.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Application Management Services assure that applications are well-managed, allowing application development teams to devote more time to new ideas, make key business decisions, and deliver support more quickly and efficiently. Teamwork, fresh creative ideas, and a fluid flow of information help to break down barriers between the teams.



By coordinating design, development, and testing activities, Application Management Services reduce maintenance costs and intervals. Application Management Services also improve the availability and performance of important applications, which improves business performance and revenue streams.



LAMEA has a huge number of startups intended to offer application management services to various large-sized, medium-sized, and small-sized enterprises across the region. Moreover, countries like Brazil and Argentina comprise a robust application management and development infrastructure which is focused on serving large enterprises of the region.



The Brazil market dominated the LAMEA Application Management Services Market by Country 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $1,151.5 million by 2027. The Argentina market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.3% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The UAE market is experiencing a CAGR of 22.3% during (2021 - 2027).



Scope of the Study



Market Segments Covered in the Report:



By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises and

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & eCommerce

Government & Defense

Manufacturing and

Others

By Deployment Type

On-premise and

Cloud

By Services Type

Application Portfolio Assessment

Application Security

Application Modernization

Web & Mobile

Cloud Application Migration and

Others

By Country

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Accenture PLC

Fujitsu Limited

IBM Corporation

DXC Technology Company

HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises)

Wipro Limited

Atos Group

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Tech Mahindra Limited

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global



Chapter 4. LAMEA Application Management Services Market by Organization Size



Chapter 5. LAMEA Application Management Services Market by Industry Vertical



Chapter 6. LAMEA Application Management Services Market by Deployment Type



Chapter 7. LAMEA Application Management Services Market by Services Type



Chapter 8. LAMEA Application Management Services Market by Country



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

