LAMEA Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market 2022: Sector to Grow by 7.3% Annually Through 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LAMEA Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Drug Type, By Demographics (Adults and Children), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy and Hospital Pharmacy), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market should witness market growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



As novel treatments are released, it will be crucial to assess their cost-effectiveness to give clinicians, third-party payers, patients, and families an idea of their potential worth. In the near future, the market expansion is anticipated to be driven by extensive research studies carried out by organizations to assess the safety and efficacy of medications in patients with ADHD. Positive findings from these investigations create new business prospects.



For example, alpha-2-adrenergic agonists like guanfacine & clonidine, according to a Boston Children's Hospital study from 2021, can be helpful in reducing illness symptoms in children.

Additionally, it is shown that these drugs have fewer adverse side effects than other stimulants such as amphetamines (Adderall, Vyvanse), methylphenidate (Ritalin, Concerta), and caffeine, which are frequently used as initial treatments for the disorder. Therefore, the expansion of essential players' efforts to promote their products is creating new economic opportunities.



Several studies have established a high variation in the prevalence of ADHD in Brazil. Nearly 65% of diagnosed children with ADHD have also continued to show the symptoms of the disorder well into adulthood. This further suggested that ADHD can be regarded as a chronic developmental disorder in the nation. Similarly, in the Middle East region, the prevalence of ADHD was assessed based on the DSM-IV guidelines in Egypt, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, Tunisia, and Iraq.



The Brazil market dominated the LAMEA Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market by Country in 2021; thereby, achieving a market value of $199.4 million by 2028. The Argentina market is showcasing a CAGR of 7.9% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The UAE market would register a CAGR of 7% during (2022-2028).



Scope of the Study

By Drug Type

Stimulants

Amphetamine



Methylphenidate



Lisdexamfetamine



Dexmethylphenidate

Non-stimulants

Atomoxetine



Guanfacine



Clonidine



Others

By Demographics

Adults

Children

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

By Country

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Eli Lilly And Company

Pfizer, Inc. (Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.)

Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Lupin Limited

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Mallinckrodt PLC

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market



Chapter 4. LAMEA Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market by Drug Type



Chapter 5. LAMEA Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market by Demographics



Chapter 6. LAMEA Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market by Distribution Channel



Chapter 7. LAMEA Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market by Country



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

