LAMEA Fintech-as-a-Service Market Report 2022: 20.2% Annual Growth Driven by Key Players Paypal, Mastercard, SoFi, Rapyd and More

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LAMEA Fintech-as-a-Service Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Blockchain, API, Artificial Intelligence, RPA), By End Use, By Type, By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Fintech-as-a-Service Market is expected to witness market growth of 20.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



Fintech-as-a-Service streamlines financial operations by automating them, doing away with tedious paperwork, and minimizing human involvement. Working hours are freed up for other worthwhile duties due to robotic automation. Streamlined processes, detailed document analysis, and speedy outcomes were the result. Businesses may dramatically cut the turnaround time for the entire financial process and enhance the customer experience by incorporating Fintech-as-a-Service.



Rapyd, a FinTech payments and banking services company with headquarters in London, has experienced rapid expansion recently. The business provides subscribers with complete financial management, money transfer, and payment services using a single, scalable, and Application Programming Interface (API). The API serves as a link between cutting-edge technology and antiquated systems. The rapid expansion of Rapyd is evidence of the widespread acceptance of Fintech-as-a-Service.



FinTech firms have the agility, quickness, and skill to seize the benefits of emerging technology and turn them into the new services that consumers now need. Recently, researchers have grown more and more interested in the FinTech industry. As a result, FinTech has enormous potential for promoting financial inclusion and preventing it. It is expected to be difficult to succeed in this market due to the fierce competition among present suppliers, leaving current and future suppliers no choice except to work together.



Fintech solutions for healthcare, healthcare verticalization, and changes in how and where individuals pay for healthcare are all topics of growing interest in the area. The growth of e-commerce, the acceptance of digital payments, growing investments in blockchain technology, and the effects of COVID-19 are all expected to have a significant impact on the market. When it comes to fintech, Dubai and Bahrain are the most developed nations in the region. For instance, IBM and Dubai's AI Roadmap collaborated to establish the first AI lab ever. This collaboration has tapped into the power of machine learning and AI for services and experiences related to civic and governmental functions.



