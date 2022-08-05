LAMEA Peptide Therapeutics Market Report 2022: Annual Growth of 12.5% Expected Through 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LAMEA Peptide Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Innovative and Generic), By Route of Administration, By Synthesis Technology, By Type of Manufacturers, By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Peptide Therapeutics Market is expected to witness market growth of 12.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



O-glycosylation takes place in threonine or serine residues, where the oxygen molecule on the side chain forms an ether bond with the carbohydrate. Chemical glycosylation is a type of non-natural glycosylation that involves the binding of carbohydrate units to distinct amino acid residues at the peptide's N-terminus.

Chemo-enzymatic glycosylation is another method of glycosylation that involves the use of enzymes. This approach is employed in the synthesis of complicated chemicals. Glycol-peptides and glycoproteins can be synthesized via chemical and chemo-enzymatic techniques. Cyclization can also be utilized to reduce proteolytic degradation and extend half-life by stiffening the peptide shape to prevent enzymatic cleavage.



AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, gastroenteritis, and hypertension are the most common health concerns in Africa. According to the National Library of Medicines, hypertension affects nearly 20% of the adult population. Renal illness, particularly glomerular disease, is more common in Africa, and it appears to be more severe than in Western countries. The nephrotic syndrome is the most common manner of presentation, with onset between the ages of five and eight years. Renal-related symptoms account for 2 to 3% of overall medical admissions in tropical nations, with glomerulonephritides accounting for the bulk.



In all African countries, there are no accurate statistics on ESRD. The South African Dialysis and Transplant Registry (SADTR) statistics represent patients who have been approved for renal replacement therapy (RRT) rather than the etiology of chronic renal failure (CRF), as public sector state facilities is expected to only provide RRT to patients who are transplant candidates.



The Brazil market dominated the LAMEA Peptide Therapeutics Market by Country in 2021, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $1,273.3 million by 2028. The Argentina market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The UAE market is expected to display a CAGR of 12.2% during (2022-2028).





Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Type

Innovative

Generic

By Route of Administration

Parenteral Route

Pulmonary

Mucosal

Oral Route

Others

By Synthesis Technology

Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

Hybrid Technology

By Type of Manufacturers

In-house

Outsourced

By Application

Metabolic

Cardiovascular Disorder

GIT & Renal

Antiinfection & Dermatology

Respiratory

Central Nervous System

Cancer

Pain

Others

By Country

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Eli Lilly And Company

AstraZeneca PLC

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Lonza Group AG

Amgen, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global



Chapter 4. LAMEA Peptide Therapeutics Market by Type



Chapter 5. LAMEA Peptide Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration



Chapter 6. LAMEA Peptide Therapeutics Market by Synthesis Technology



Chapter 7. LAMEA Peptide Therapeutics Market by Type of Manufacturers



Chapter 8. LAMEA Peptide Therapeutics Market by Application



Chapter 9. LAMEA Peptide Therapeutics Market by Country



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

