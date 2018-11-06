Laminate Flooring Market (CAGR of 5.1%) to Upsurge due to Rising Investments in the Remodeling & Renovation Activities in Construction Industry: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Laminate Flooring Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.1% by 2023 as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Flooring is the process of providing load-resistant, clean, durable, and smooth surface to the residents of the house. Floor covering and floor base are the two important components of flooring. Laminate flooring is also termed as "floating wood tile". It is a hybrid floor with multi-layer synthetic flooring products attached together with a lamination process. It is popular among the customers market and available in several varieties from wood to natural. It is exclusively used in living rooms, entryways, and hallways. It comprises four layers; like back layers, core layer, wear layer, and design.

Rising investments in the construction industry, growth in remodeling & renovation activities, and rapid urbanization are documented as the major driving factors to Laminate Flooring Market. However, disposal of waste is a factor that may hamper overall market growth in the upcoming period. Laminate Flooring Market is segmented based on types & material, end use industry, and region. Laminate Flooring Market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Square parquet laminate flooring, crystal laminate flooring, molding press laminate flooring, embossed laminate flooring, and the other product types could be explored in Laminate Flooring in the forecast period. The market may be categorized based on application like residential, commercial, and others.

Laminate Flooring Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa). Globally, the Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share of Laminate Flooring in terms of value and is estimated to lead the overall market in future. The reason behind the growth of overall market could be rapid urbanization, rising construction industry, and governments' initiatives and availability of favorable policies. In addition, low manufacturing cost, rising disposable income of the population are the factors that may boost overall market in the region in the years to come. However, China is a major consumer of Flooring in the region and estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the near future. The developing country like India is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the upcoming period. In addition, the Middle Eastern & African market may grow at a significant CAGR in future.

The key players of Laminate Flooring Market are Mohawk Industries, Faus Group, Shaw Industries, Tarkett, Armstrong, Kronoflooring, CLASSEN Group, Power Dekor, Kronoflooring, Mannington Mills, Swiss Krono Group, Der International Flooring, and Range Gunilla Flooring. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Global laminate flooring market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2023, according to a new report published by Gen Consulting Company. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (residential, commercial, etc.), by products (HDF laminates, MDF laminates, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Laminate Flooring market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2013-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the Laminate Flooring market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Laminate Flooring market on a global level.The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global Laminate Flooring market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2023. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global Laminate Flooring market.

