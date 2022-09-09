Laminated Busbar Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 333.62 Mn growth -- APAC to have significant share

Key Segments

The laminated busbar market is segmented by material (copper, aluminum, and others).

The contribution of copper applications in the market has been the highest. The increase in the manufacture of electrical and electronics products is driving the growth of the segment.

Regional Growth Analysis

The global laminated busbar market is analyzed across five regions — Europe, APAC, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

APAC is currently the dominating region, occupying 33% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the growth of the automotive industry. China and India are the key markets for the laminated busbar market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Market Dynamics

The laminated busbar market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the application of laminated busbars in EVs. In addition, the growing deployment of laminated busbars in power electronics and the advantages of laminated busbars will further accelerate the growth of the market.

Vendor Landscape

The global laminated busbar market is fragmented with the presence of various vendors. These players have a vast geographical presence with large production facilities. In addition, they are establishing new capacities to ensure smooth and easy access to the fast-growing markets of China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries.

The competition among the vendors in the market is based on factors such as product quality, innovation, price, and operational cost. A few players have the ability to drive down the market prices because their costs are lower than that of their competitors. In addition, some of the suppliers have higher financial, technological, and other resources than their competitors, which strengthens their market position during the forecast period.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the laminated busbar market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Laminated Busbar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.29% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 333.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.27 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amphenol Corp., Bevone, Electronic Systems Packaging LLC, EMS Elektro Metall Schwanenmuhle GmbH, Jans Copper Pvt. Ltd., KINTO Electric Co. Ltd, Mersen Corporate Services SAS, Methode Electronics Inc., Molex LLC, Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd., Rogers Corp., Ryoden Kasei Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Segue Electronics Inc., Shanghai Yingfeng Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Woer New Energy Electrical Technology Co. Ltd., Sun King Technology Group Ltd., Suzhou West Deane Machinery Inc., Zhejiang RHI ELectric Co. Ltd., and Storm Power Components Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Material

5.3 Copper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Copper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Copper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Copper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Copper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Aluminium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Aluminium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Aluminium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Aluminium - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Aluminium - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amphenol Corp.

Exhibit 93: Amphenol Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Amphenol Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Amphenol Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Amphenol Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Amphenol Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Mersen Corporate Services SAS

Exhibit 98: Mersen Corporate Services SAS - Overview



Exhibit 99: Mersen Corporate Services SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Mersen Corporate Services SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Mersen Corporate Services SAS - Segment focus

10.5 Methode Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 102: Methode Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Methode Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Methode Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Methode Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Molex LLC

Exhibit 106: Molex LLC - Overview



Exhibit 107: Molex LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Molex LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Rogers Corp.

Exhibit 112: Rogers Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Rogers Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Rogers Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Rogers Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Rogers Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Ryoden Kasei Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Ryoden Kasei Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Ryoden Kasei Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Ryoden Kasei Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Ryoden Kasei Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 121: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 122: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 124: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.11 Storm Power Components Co.

Exhibit 126: Storm Power Components Co. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Storm Power Components Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Storm Power Components Co. - Key offerings

10.12 Sun King Technology Group Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Sun King Technology Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Sun King Technology Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Sun King Technology Group Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

adoption of automation in manufacturing the process: The requirement of automation has evolved multifold in the industrial environment. The automation solutions have improved from the implementation of fixed automation to the current flexible and integrated automation, which enables end-users to integrate various processes into a single closed solution. The need to address optimization of processes, extend the level of autonomous processes, continuous monitoring and control of process parameters and safety concerns are driving the implementation of flexible automation solutions in the process and discrete industries.

