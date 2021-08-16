Lampert Capital Advisors Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor for the Acquisition of AmeriQual Foods

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lampert Capital Advisors, a leading capital markets-focused investment bank, announced today the successful acquisition and related financing for the buyout of AmeriQual Group, LLC. by an affiliate of the Harlan Bakeries, LLC. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, AmeriQual is a leader in the development, packaging and distribution of high quality, shelf-stable, refrigerated or frozen foods, sauces and condiments for branded food companies, Federal, state and local government agencies and a number of education and other institutions. Lampert acted as the affiliate's financial advisor on the transaction and placed a complete $295 Million financing package for the transaction, including a Revolver/First Lien/ Delayed Draw Term Loan with BMO serving as the Administrative Agent, Lead Left Arranger and Joint Bookrunner and J.P. Morgan Chase, as Lead Right Arranger and Joint Bookrunner , a Second Lien provided by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and a Structured Equity Investment provided by Turning Rock Partners.

Lampert worked closely with the buyer as well as with AQ management on all aspects of the acquisition and financing including structuring, marketing and negotiating each layer of the financing. Dennis Straub, President and CEO remarked, "The Lampert team did an excellent job preparing us to enter the market, managing a highly-competitive, efficient process and ultimately securing highly regarded long-term financing partners. The new ownership and financing provide us with a capital structure stability that allows us to focus on delivering high-quality products and services to our customers while continuing to grow the business."

"The Lampert team was honored to have been selected by the buyer as it approached the institutional debt and equity capital markets for this transaction. AQ is an exceptional company that possesses a management team characterized by integrity, superior performance and extraordinary capability," said Randy Lampert, CEO of Lampert Capital Advisors. "We're delighted to have been a member of the team that brought this transaction to a successful conclusion."

AmeriQual Group, LLC

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, AmeriQual is a leader in the development, packaging and distribution of high quality, shelf-stable, refrigerated or frozen foods, sauces and condiments for branded food companies, Federal, state and local government agencies and a number of educational and other institutions. A combination of expertise, ingenuity and state-of-the-art equipment provides AmeriQual with the flexibility to meet customers' stringent requirements.

Lampert Capital Advisors

Headquartered in New York City, Lampert Capital Advisors specializes in private placements of debt and equity as well as restructurings and is uniquely qualified to provide clients unmatched expertise, market insight and optimal results. Since 2009, we have completed over $3 Billion in transactions, ranging in size from $50 Million to $300 Million, across the industry spectrum. Lampert's principals have completed over $25 Billion in financings over the course of their careers. Securities are offered through Lampert Capital Markets, Inc

For more information, please visit www.lampertca.com

Contact

Lampert Capital Advisors

S. Randy Lampert

646.367.4660

[email protected]

About Turning Rock Partners

Turning Rock Partners pursues debt, equity and hybrid investments in lower-middle market businesses in North America. TRP structures bespoke financing solutions for companies across the private market landscape. For more information, please visit Turning Rock Partners' website: www.turningrockpartners.com or call our offices at: 212-207-2390. For Turning Rock investor relations, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Lampert Capital Advisors

Related Links

lampertdebtadvisors.com

