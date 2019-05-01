Lancer Skincare Partners With Philanthropic E-Tailer Olivela

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancer Skincare announces its partnership with philanthropic, luxury e-commerce site, Olivela. Lancer Skincare is the latest prestige beauty brand to partner with Olivela in their mission to empower young women and give back.

Olivela is the go-to destination for buying luxury goods for philanthropists at heart. Twenty-percent of every purchase is donated to one of Olivela's charity partners, supporting efforts to secure education for at-risk girls around the world, with no additional cost to the buyer. Customers are able to see the direct impact of their purchases, measured in tangible metrics like the number of days of school your purchase will provide.

Lancer Skincare is a Los Angeles-based international skincare brand founded by Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Harold Lancer. Dr. Lancer completed his undergraduate pre-medical studies at Brandeis University in Boston, Massachusetts and went on to receive his medical degree from the University of California, San Diego. Dr. Lancer completed his residency at Harvard Medical School, a plastic surgery training program at the Tel Hashomer Hospital in Tel Aviv and on-going graduate experience in London at St. John's Hospital for Diseases of the Skin. He returned to Southern California where he received his board certification in Dermatology in 1983 and began his Beverly Hills practice, Lancer Dermatology. Today, Dr. Lancer keeps an active global patient base of over 30,000 people, including some of the world's most beautiful and recognizable faces.

Through his extensive studies and training, Dr. Lancer personally knows the value of a good education. Dr. Lancer believes everyone deserves the opportunity for education, which is why the brand was so drawn to this partnership. The father of two daughters, Dr. Lancer is particularly passionate about empowering women through education.

"We fervently believe in Olivela's brand mission of providing equal opportunities to education and empowering future female generations," says Lancer Skincare CEO, Tracey Sameyah. "Each Lancer product purchased provides between one and six days of school for a young girl, which is powerful. Our partnership with Olivela allows Lancer customers to not only achieve great skin, but simultaneously do good by giving back."

Olivela works in partnership with charities including Too Young To Wed, an organization with a mission to protect girls' rights and end child marriage; CARE, a global organization that's dedicated to poverty alleviation and social justice, and Malala Fund, a non-profit organization that fights for girls' education —all organizations that work toward girls' education.

"Dr. Lancer's three-step "Lancer Method" for glowing skin has such a devoted following amongst the clientele of his Beverly Hills dermatology practice that we knew we wanted to bring it to Olivela's shoppers who don't live close enough for an office visit," says Olivela Founder and CEO, Stacey Boyd. "Now our discerning shoppers have access to his highly sought-after and very effective product line— and by buying it at Olivela, twenty-percent of the proceeds of every purchase they make supports educating girls worldwide."

The partnership became official in April 2019. Lancer Skincare will sell 14 of the brand's best-selling products including Dr. Lancer's coveted three-Step Method, advanced treatments, masks and peels.

About Lancer Skincare

With three decades of dermatological practice and daily interaction with his patients at his Beverly Hills practice, Dr. Harold Lancer is the authority on radiant, youthful-looking skin. Through his expertise, cutting edge technology and efficacious skincare line, Dr. Lancer has become one of the most sought out dermatology professionals in the world. In Lancer Skincare's true practice-to-product approach, Olivela's beauty consumers will be introduced to dermatologist-developed products, created in Beverly Hills and curated for their specific skin needs. For more information visit www.lancerskincare.com and Instagram @DrLancerRx.

About Olivela

Olivela is the only luxury shopping destination where every purchase is empowered. Founded in 2017 by educator and entrepreneur Stacey Boyd, Olivela's mission is twofold: inspire luxury consumers to use their purchasing power for good, and improve the lives of at risk girls throughout the world by providing access to education. Contributions to philanthropy partners are seamlessly woven into every purchase, alleviating any logistics and additional costs for customers. When shopping with Olivela, those who can give uplift those with the most to gain. For more information visit www.olivela.com and Instagram @Olivela.

