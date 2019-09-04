Lancôme And ProLiteracy Partner To Increase Women's Literacy Skills

Of the 43 million low literate adults in the U.S., two-thirds of them (28 million) are women. Because of this number, ProLiteracy and Lancôme partnered together to develop the Write Her Future Institute to empower women through literacy, therefore providing the opportunities and tools for women to improve their lives. The Lancôme grant to ProLiteracy will provide free access to Voxy®, a personalized language learning platform that pairs authentic content with personalized live instruction—all delivered in a fully mobile experience. Adult literacy programs and students can apply for free one-year Voxy licenses at www.writeherfutureinstitute.com .

To launch the Write Her Future Institute, Lancôme, and their brand ambassadress Zendaya, presented a check to ProLiteracy on September 4, 2019 at Macy's Herald Square flagship store in New York City.

"Lancôme's wish is to empower women by working to end illiteracy and also to raise awareness of this too often silent issue," says Suriya Parksuwan, President, Lancôme USA. "We know that women who lack basic reading and writing skills have a hidden handicap that can seriously hamper their own lives as well as those of their families. This partnership seems natural for Lancôme, whose mission since the very beginning, was to help women on their journey towards happiness and self-fulfillment."

"ProLiteracy has been changing lives and communities through the power of adult literacy for over 60 years. Because of our vast network and partnerships in the adult literacy field, we reach over 1 million adult learners annually," says Kevin Morgan, president and CEO, ProLiteracy. "Adult education helps empower women with the skills they need to be successful. Through this exciting partnership, ProLiteracy and Lancôme foresee a world where women increase their literacy skills, get better jobs, improve their health, leave abusive relationships, break the cycle of poverty, learn English language skills, and support their families. We are excited about the important work that ProLiteracy and Lancôme can do together."

About Lancôme

Since visionary pioneer Armand Petitjean founded the brand in 1935, Lancôme has epitomized timeless glamour with a quintessential French touch. Today the world's leading luxury beauty brand continues to inspire with its elusive je ne sais quoi that exudes happiness, confidence and French chic appeal, as well as the very best in quality, style, and transformative results. With a presence in 130 countries, over 20,000 beauty advisers in as many points of sale relay Lancôme's message of French excellence, with incredible service and iconic products. Lancôme affirms that happiness is the most attractive quality and offers every woman the opportunity to enhance her beauty and femininity, whatever her age and whatever her skin color, by giving her the best of science and innovation. Lancôme's ambassadresses include Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong'o, Lily Collins, Taylor Hill, Isabella Rossellini, Zendaya, and muse, Chiara Ferragni. Lancôme's ambition is that every woman who comes to the brand to look more beautiful leaves feeling happier. For more information, please visit www.Lancome-usa.com or follow on Instagram @LancomeOfficial, on Twitter @LancomeUSA, or on Facebook @LancomeUS.

About ProLiteracy

ProLiteracy Worldwide advances and supports programs to help adults acquire literacy skills needed to function more effectively in their daily lives. It has 1,000 member programs across 50 states and works with 30 partners in 25 countries to provide a wide range of adult literacy and basic education services to vulnerable populations. ProLiteracy builds capacity among frontline literacy providers by modeling proven instructional approaches, developing affordable, evidence-based learning resources, and providing professional development and technical assistance. ProLiteracy was formed by the 2002 merger of Laubach Literacy International (founded in 1955) and Literacy Volunteers of America (founded in 1962). For more than 60 years, ProLiteracy has scaled successful practices and driven advocacy efforts by activating its grassroots network, resulting in a broad and sustained effort to improve and advance adult literacy at the community level.

