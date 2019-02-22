Lancôme Announces Zendaya as New Global Ambassadress

Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme Global Brand President, adds: "We look forward to a joyous future with Zendaya, whose charisma, influence in film, music and fashion is undoubted. Zendaya brings a youthful and a unique approach to beauty that perfectly complements Lancôme's vision and creativity."

A SHINING STAR

In 2017, Zendaya starred on the big screen in Marvel's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" alongside Tom Holland and in "The Greatest Showman" with Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron. In 2018, she lent her voice to and sang in the animated film "Smallfoot." In Summer 2019, Zendaya will take on the lead role in HBO and A24 series, "Euphoria." She will also reprise her role of MJ in "SPIDER-MAN: Far From Home."

Outside of acting, Zendaya is an established name in the fashion industry. She has graced the covers of some of the most renowned international publications and is a regular red carpet favorite.

A PERFECT PARTNERSHIP

With a social media following of more than 54 million, Zendaya has become one of the most influential and prominent names in the industry. She is a role model for her generation and she uses her voice to promote education and positivity. At the same time, Zendaya's involvement with charitable causes ties in with Lancôme's philanthropic commitment.

Joining Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Isabella Rossellini, Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong'o, Lily Collins and Taylor Hill, Zendaya's irresistible appeal and strong identity - attributes she shares with the other ambassadresses - is indicative of a happy, bright and shining future within the Lancôme family.

About Lancôme

Since visionary pioneer Armand Petitjean founded the brand in 1935, Lancôme has epitomized timeless glamour with a quintessential French touch. Today the world's leading luxury beauty brand continues to inspire with its elusive je ne sais quoi that exudes happiness, confidence and French chic appeal, as well as the very best in quality, style, and transformative results. With a presence in 130 countries, over 20,000 beauty advisers in as many points of sale relay Lancôme's message of French excellence, with incredible service and iconic products such as: L'Absolu Rouge, Definicils mascara, Dual Finish, Teint Idole, Advanced Genifique, Visionnaire, Absolue L'Extrait, Tresor and La Vie Est Belle.

Lancôme affirms that happiness is the most attractive quality and offers every woman the opportunity to enhance her beauty and femininity, whatever her age and whatever her skin color, by giving her the best of science and innovation. The brand continues to offer every woman the best in beauty through its Elite Membership Rewards Program, which allows customers access to exclusive offers, products and uniquely indulgent experiences through brand partners. Lancôme's ambassadresses include Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong'o, Lily Collins, Taylor Hill, Isabella Rossellini and muse, Chiara Ferragni. Lancôme's ambition is that every woman who comes to the brand to look more beautiful leaves feeling happier. For more information please visit www.Lancome-usa.com or follow on Instagram @LancomeOfficial, on Twitter @LancomeUSA or Facebook @LancomeUS.

