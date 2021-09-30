Lancôme Teams Up with ByondXR to Launch Virtual UK Pop-Up Store

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ByondXR , the industry leader in bringing virtual shopping to life, today announced that its extended reality (XR) technology will power Lancôme's UK virtual pop-up store. As part of Lancôme's 2021 global campaign to promote its Génifique skin serum to new consumers, ByondXR has created the Lancôme UK store. Since first launching with ByondXR in February 2021, Lancôme has seen a 350% increase in customer engagement time in its virtual stores.

Designed like brick and mortar stores recreated with photorealism, the virtual stores enable customers to browse 3D eCommerce shopping environments from the comfort of their homes, purchase Lancôme products, shop exclusive bundles, play games and win prizes, attend beauty panels with influencers and experts, and have virtual skin care consultations. The UK store features expert opinions by local influencers Fleur de Force, Hannah Martin, Manal, and Karina Marriot, exclusive offers, limited edition bundles, and the Génifique challenge droplet game that gives customers a chance to win prizes.

"We are thrilled to again be partnering with Lancôme to launch the UK store, the latest in their global campaign with more on the way," said Noam Levavi, CEO and co-founder of ByondXR. "Lancôme's satisfaction with our product and our continued collaboration is a testament to our ability to create premium virtual experiences that engage customers and help brands reach entirely new consumer segments. With Lancôme trailblazing an exciting new path in eCommerce innovation, consumers around the world will benefit from deeper and more engaging interactions with the brands they love."

ByondXR uses a proprietary real-time visualization engine and cloud-based rendering and optimization algorithm that operate at exceptional speeds, enabling the production of realistic, 3D images in a matter of seconds.

"We are thrilled that our UK Génifique pop-up store is now live after having seen tremendous success in our previous launches using the ByondXR platform," said Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme Global Brand President. "With younger customers increasingly looking for an enriched and personalized experience, the virtual stores are a perfect way to engage and deepen connections with new and existing audiences, empowering them to discover our products in an exciting new way, and setting Lancôme apart from its traditional eCommerce competition."

ByondXR works with major international beauty, fashion and home decor brands, including Target, Coca-Cola, L'Oreal, P&G, and Caesarstone.

About ByondXR

Founded in 2016, ByondXR is transforming retail through its immersive eCommerce platform. By creating virtual environments mimicking real-life stores and showrooms, ByondXR has created an engaging experience for consumers to browse products online and decorate their homes more efficiently. Its customizable 3D platform takes consumers on an interactive journey recreated with photorealism. ByondXR's virtual solutions have given retailers not only a lifeline in the current environment, but a competitive edge in a forward-thinking future. For more information, visit www.byondxr.com , or view the company's press kit here .

