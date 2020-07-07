Land & Liberty Coalition Launches in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Ohio Conservative Energy Forum (OHCEF) launched an Ohio chapter of the Land & Liberty Coalition (L&LC), a grassroots organization advocating for clean energy development across the Midwest. The Coalition partners with local citizens, landowners, advocates and policymakers to promote commonsense policies that advance renewable energy while protecting and benefiting local communities.

"My experience with local community members has made it clear that there is a lot of support for renewable development in rural Ohio," said Taylor Christian, field operations director of the Ohio Land & Liberty Coalition. "Large-scale renewable developments are increasingly common in rural Ohio, and local residents are experiencing new economic development opportunities, local job growth, and additional tax revenues for schools, roads, and emergency services."

OHCEF's grassroots efforts began in 2018 to support rural residents as they navigate the siting of utility-scale renewable energy developments. By launching a Land & Liberty Coalition chapter, OHCEF seeks to build on their past successes and further their work in agrarian Ohio.

"By partnering with Ohio landowners to engage in siting efforts we hope to create policies that advance clean energy while respecting property rights and allowing individuals to decide for themselves what's best for their families and communities," said Tyler Duvelius, OHCEF executive director. "Our past work in the field highlighted the importance of local participation and we are excited to launch the Ohio Land & Liberty Coalition as a way to grow our efforts."

About L&LC: L&LC pursues commonsense local government policies that advance renewable energy, increase financial security and protect property rights. The Coalition empowers individuals and communities to take control of their energy future by providing relevant information and helping local citizens organize as effective advocates. For more information, visit www.landandlibertycoalition.com.

About OHCEF: Established in 2015, OHCEF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that advocates for market-based energy solutions that increase access to clean, affordable and reliable energy statewide as part of an "all of the above" energy strategy. OHCEF is a member of the Conservative Energy Network, an association of state-level organizations that promote renewable energy and energy efficiency to stimulate economic growth, create jobs, conserve our natural resources, and enhance national and grid security. To learn more, visit https://www.ohcef.org/.

