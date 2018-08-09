Land Gorilla Announces Integration With Black Knight Aimed at Streamlining Construction Loans

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Land Gorilla, the #1 technology provider of construction loan management software, announced today that its technology will integrate with the LoanSphere® Empower® loan origination system (LOS) from Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI). This integration will provide lenders with full visibility and control of their construction loan pipeline, from origination to post-close management.

Lenders will have the ability to transfer loan data from the Empower system to Land Gorilla's Construction Loan Manager (CLM), saving time for loan onboarding, increasing process efficiency and consistency, and reducing errors. Key benefits of the integration to Land Gorilla's end users include:





Process automation for initiating data delivery

Reduced loan touch time and associated costs

Greater efficiencies for loan admin team

Reduced risk and legal exposure

Better consumer and builder experience

LoanSphere Empower is Black Knight's dynamic, innovative, enterprise LOS used by lenders of all sizes to originate both first mortgages and home equity loans and lines of credit on one unified system. With its process automation capabilities, lenders can enhance data integrity, improve cycle times and lower their origination cost per loan.

Land Gorilla's CLM is the most complete software to manage and streamline all aspects of the construction loan management process—from pre-closing due diligence to post-closing draw administration. Lenders gain efficiency and scalability, and mitigate the inherent risk associated with construction lending.

"The integration of the Empower system and Land Gorilla's CLM software will benefit our mutual lender clients by helping them better manage the draw management processes for the construction period more efficiently," said Rich Gagliano, president of Black Knight's Origination Technologies division.

"We are very excited to bring our premier technologies together in this integration to provide a more efficient experience for lenders," says Sean Faries, CEO, Land Gorilla. "The integration between Black Knight and Land Gorilla will equip users with the transparency, risk abatement, and cost efficiencies required to be successful and meet the growing demand for construction and renovation loans."

About Land Gorilla



Land Gorilla has changed the way construction loans are managed by making the construction lending process simple, safe and efficient. Trusted by top banks, credit unions and mortgage banks, Land Gorilla's Construction Loan Manager allows Lenders to reduce costs, easily scale, manage risk, and provide a best in class experience to project stakeholders. landgorilla.com

