Land O'Lakes' "The Copernicus Project" to challenge perceptions about food at SXSW

Land O'Lakes is hosting a dynamic roster of innovators in academia, media, technology, food, NGOs, and public health to participate in The Copernicus Project, including representatives from Bayer, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Climate Corporation, The Crop Trust, Driscoll's, Ernst & Young, Food Tank, GENYOUth, The George Washington University, Mayo Clinic, Verizon/Nokia, Orig3n, THRIVE AgTech, The Washington Post and Whole Kids Foundation.

"The future of food is an issue that affects every human being on the planet and is increasingly defined by the intersection of health, technology and food security. Land O'Lakes is committed to convening conversations around these topics to ask tough questions and challenge established preconceptions about our food system," said Beth Ford, president and chief executive officer, Land O'Lakes. "The Copernicus Project brings consumers and industry stakeholders together to have an open, honest conversation about the future of food and to reexamine our roles and responsibilities in shaping its future."

Productive, honest, engaging panels

The Copernicus Project hosts three days of conversations and sessions whose participants have diverse viewpoints, including technology gurus, scientists, climate experts, entrepreneurs and nonprofit stakeholders. Here is a rundown of central dialogues and program synopses for each day:

DAY 1: Friday, March 8

Land O'Lakes President and CEO Beth Ford will kick off the three-day slate of programming, in conversation with the head of WP Brandstudio at The Washington Post, Annie Granatstein. Beth and Annie will discuss the responsibility leaders have to drive change and convene thought leaders from varied viewpoints, with a look ahead to three days of programming.

The Future of Society Is On Our Children's Dinner Plates

Children are our greatest asset, yet the lack of proper nutrition is causing dramatic increases in disease, hampering cognitive function and taxing our health care system. Alexis Glick, CEO of GENYOUth, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving school wellness, will moderate a discussion between health, wellness and youth experts to discuss how to build a healthy, strong society by nurturing children not only through the food they eat but also through the systems that bring food to the table.

DAY 2: Saturday, March 9

Does Artificial Intelligence Belong in Agriculture?

Emmy-award-winning journalist and former CNN host Frank Sesno will moderate a panel of experts to discuss how machine learning, computer vision and AI have made agriculture one of the most tech-forward industries. These experts will examine how this power can be harnessed to feed the world and what the long-term impact of these technologies on our food system is.

Food for Thought

The Washington Post Live will host Food for Thought, a multi-segment program on the future of food, featuring local chefs, restaurant owners, entrepreneurs and food thought leaders – featuring Top Chef Executive Producer, Padma Lakshmi. The program includes a sponsored segment called "Fact-Checking Food" where Danielle Nierenberg, co-founder of Food Tank, will moderate a panel of participants who will each debunk a different food myth, and will offer opportunities for the audience to interact.

DAY 3: Sunday, March 10

Saving Our Food: A Modern Take on an Ancient Practice

Moderated by Daniel Stone, author of The Food Explorer, this panel will explore the similarities and differences among and between ancient grains and today's common foods. Audiences will learn about the evolution of food practices, the way food culture has shifted, and the various scientific components that have had impacts on our diet on both macro and micro levels.

THRIVE X Future of Food Innovation Challenge

Entrepreneurs working on solutions in the agrifood sector will share their ideas with esteemed judges, including THRIVE AgTech CEO John Hartnett. A $100,000 grand prize will be awarded to the entrepreneur considered to be making the most significant contribution to the advancement of the future of food and agriculture.

An experiential, interconnected experience

In addition to panel discussions, The Copernicus Project will offer a variety of exhibits that provide unique, unexpected ways for consumers to understand the future of food. The goal of the experience is to challenge long-held beliefs, foster big thinking, and create open, honest dialogue and engagement between consumers and industry stakeholders that lead to new solutions and innovations for the future food system. Here is a sampling of the exhibits at The Copernicus Project:

A Measure of Now: An interactive art installation lets guests provide their opinion on different agriculture, health and food issues.

An interactive art installation lets guests provide their opinion on different agriculture, health and food issues. The Beautiful Food Web: A sculpture illustrates the interconnectedness of our food system and its effect on human health.

A sculpture illustrates the interconnectedness of our food system and its effect on human health. The Truth About Biodiversity: An immersive, mesmerizing infographic experience reveals shocking and empowering facts about biodiversity, agriculture, scarcity and our diets.

An immersive, mesmerizing infographic experience reveals shocking and empowering facts about biodiversity, agriculture, scarcity and our diets. Us to Dust: Guests take on the role of a nanobot to explore larger-than-life food items and understand how technology is improving their everyday viability to overcome disease, adapt to environmental changes and help farmers do more than ever before.

The Copernicus Project is open starting at noon daily, from Friday, March 8, through Sunday, March 10. For more information, including times of marquee events, visit thecopernicusproject.com.

