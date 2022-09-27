Land Survey Equipment Global Market to Reach $9.45 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Land Survey Equipment Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global land survey equipment market is expected to grow from $6.44 billion in 2021 to $6.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The land survey equipment market is expected to grow to $9.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the land survey equipment market in 2021. The regions covered in land survey equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The benefits of electronic devices in land surveys are driving the growth of the land survey equipment market. Modern survey methods use a combination of software running on an external computer, electronic theodolite (transit), and electronic distance measuring (EDM) device.

Electronic theodolites are used in checking angles, alignments, grade work, and short-range leveling. Electronic land survey devices are accurate in measuring the distance that is accomplished with modulated microwave or infrared carrier signals.

For example, in November 2021, Topcon Positioning Group announced its MC-Max machine control solution. MC-X machine control platform is based on the Sitelink3D platform - the cloud-based data management ecosystem that works in real-time, MC-Max is a scalable solution for mixed-fleet heavy equipment environments. It is designed to adapt machine control and data integration of workflows expand. Hence, the adoption of electronic devices for the land survey drives the growth of the land survey equipment market.



Technological advancements and innovations are shaping the land survey equipment market. As mobile phones are becoming essential and accessible to everyone, mobile phones are becoming an important mode to conduct surveys, this instrument empowers surveyors with quick access to information needed in the survey area while conducting the survey.

With technological advancement, the surveyor can process the collected data later with the help of survey software. For instance, in 2021 U-Box Holding AG, a Switzerland-based manufacturer of wireless semiconductors and modules for consumer, automotive and industrial markets, acquired Sapcords services a joint venture formed by U- Box, Bosch, Geo++, and Mitsubishi electric that works on U-Box's Silicon to cloud strategy and enables to innovate and grow its Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) augmentation services.



In October 2021, Hexagon AB, a Sweden-based information technology company acquired Infor's EAM business for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition Hexagon AB aimed to provide a best-in-class, SaaS-based asset management solution that tracks assets, digitalizes maintenance operations, and enables customers in nearly any industry to reach operational efficiency. Infor is a US-based enterprise software company.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Application: Inspection; Monitoring; Volumetric Calculations; Layout Points; Other Applications

2) By Solution: Hardware; Software; Services

3) By Industry: Transportation; Energy And Power; Mining And Construction; Forestry; Scientific And Geological Research; Precision Agriculture; Disaster Management; Other Industries

4) By Product: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Systems; Total Stations And Theodolites; Levels; 3D Laser/Laser Scanners; Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs); Other Products

5) By End User: Commercial; Defense; Service Providers



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Land Survey Equipment Market Characteristics



3. Land Survey Equipment Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Land Survey Equipment



5. Land Survey Equipment Market Size And Growth



6. Land Survey Equipment Market Segmentation

7. Land Survey Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Land Survey Equipment Market

9. China Land Survey Equipment Market



10. India Land Survey Equipment Market



11. Japan Land Survey Equipment Market



12. Australia Land Survey Equipment Market



13. Indonesia Land Survey Equipment Market



14. South Korea Land Survey Equipment Market



15. Western Europe Land Survey Equipment Market



16. UK Land Survey Equipment Market



17. Germany Land Survey Equipment Market



18. France Land Survey Equipment Market



19. Eastern Europe Land Survey Equipment Market



20. Russia Land Survey Equipment Market



21. North America Land Survey Equipment Market



22. USA Land Survey Equipment Market



23. South America Land Survey Equipment Market



24. Brazil Land Survey Equipment Market



25. Middle East Land Survey Equipment Market



26. Africa Land Survey Equipment Market



27. Land Survey Equipment Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Land Survey Equipment Market



29. Land Survey Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

South Surveying And Mapping Instruments

Hexagon AB

Trimble Inc.

Topcon

CHC-Navigation

Hi-Target

Hudaco Industries Limited

Kolida Instrument Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd.

Stonex

Suzhou Foif Co. Ltd.

Industries Limited (V.I Instruments)

Topcon Positioning Group

M and P Survey Equipment Ltd.

Ansari Precision Instruments Private Limited

Geotrax International Services

Jafri Survey Instruments

PASI Srl

Survey Copter

KSA Land Surveyors Company

Suzhou Foif Co. Ltd.

Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science And Technology

