Land Surveying Equipment Market to grow by USD 3.02 Bn by 2026, Enhanced applications of drones in land surveying to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The land surveying equipment market is expected to grow by USD 3.02 billion at 6.7% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Land Surveying Equipment Market 2022-2026

The report on the land surveying equipment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. Technavio analyzes the market by product, end-user, and geography. The emergence of robotic total stations is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the land surveying equipment market during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report.

Market Segmentation

Product (total stations and theodolites levels, PAV, GNSS system, pipe lasers, and others),

End-user (construction, mining, oil and gas, and others), and

Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

The segment of total stations and theodolites levels will significantly increase its market share for land surveying equipment during the anticipated timeframe. For information on the land area needed to construct buildings, dams, highways, and bridges, total stations and theodolites levels are frequently employed in the construction sector. A telescope positioned atop rotating discs or dials is known as a theodolite. The telescope can rotate both vertically and horizontally from 0 degrees to 360 degrees. It is employed for highly accurate angle measurement during land surveys. The growth of the land surveying equipment market would be aided by such applications of total stations and theodolite levels over the anticipated time frame. Buy Sample Report.

Land Surveying Equipment Market Vendors

The Land Surveying Equipment Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Beijing UniStrong Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Eos Positioning Systems

Geo Tech Systems Ltd.

Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co. Ltd.

Hexagon AB

Hi-Target

Hudaco Industries Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samah Aerial Survey Co. Ltd.

Satlab Geosolutions AB

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Land Surveying Equipment Market Dynamics

One of the factors driving the growth of the land surveying equipment market is the expanded use of drones in land surveying. The optimal direction, attitude control, and other flight-related parameters, like roll and yaw, are determined by a combination of navigation systems used by commercial drones. Commercial drone operation with a ground controller necessitates continuous data transmission via an onboard data link device. Thus, integrated navigation sensors and flight control systems work together to aid drones in avoiding accidents with nearby structures and animals. However, one of the main challenges restricting the growth of the land surveying equipment market is the lack of knowledge and high prices associated with advanced surveying equipment.

Automotive Die-Stamping Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The main factor boosting the growth of the automotive die-stamping equipment market is the increased demand from APAC. However, one of the things preventing the market for automobile die-stamping equipment from expanding is the expensive initial setup cost.

Automation Market in Automotive Industry by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The main factor boosting the growth of the automation market in the automotive sector is the requirement for increased visibility and flexibility in the manufacturing process. However, one of the things impeding the growth of the automation market in the automotive industry is the security issues with industrial control systems.

Land Surveying Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2022-2026 $3.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.86 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beijing UniStrong Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Eos Positioning Systems, Geo Tech Systems Ltd., Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co. Ltd., Hexagon AB, Hi Target, Hudaco Industries Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samah Aerial Survey Co. Ltd., Satlab Geosolutions AB, Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd., South Surveying and Mapping Instruments Co. Ltd., Suzhou Foif Co Ltd., Theis Feinwerktechnik GmbH Zumboltbach, TI Asahi Co. Ltd., Topcon Corp., and Trimble Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

