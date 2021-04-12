Landau's Urbane Brand Launches ICON by Urbane Scrubs, a New Healthcare Scrub Line Designed to Heal, Empower and Inspire

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbane Scrubs, a part of the Landau family of brands, has launched an iconic new scrub collection – ICON by Urbane. The new collection of scrubs is designed to complement the demands of healthcare professionals, featuring incredibly soft material, 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking technology and a contemporary fit that fuses career with modernity and distinction.

"The ICON collection is designed to provide healthcare workers a stylish, comfortable scrub set, that is also functional and durable," said Tupita Demirdjian, director of creative design & merchandising for Landau Uniforms. "The design details provide a sophisticated, yet distinct look, matching the wearer's personality."

The ICON collection was envisioned to empower women to feel confident, strong and ICONIC. Urbane set out to create a product and campaign that not only promoted a scrub collection, but also encourages the ideology that what you do as healthcare professionals is exceptionally noteworthy and deserves recognition.

Through unique design details, the team behind ICON by Urbane created a scrub style that moves like you, fits like you and performs like you. The scrubs are designed with:



• Incredibly soft material • Wrinkle resistance • 4-way stretch • Contemporary Fit • Moisture-Wicking technology • Unique design details

ICON by Urbane is currently available in four colors, including New Royal, Black, Navy and Graphite with sizes ranging from XS through 3XL. Additional colors will be released this Summer. The healthcare scrub collection is available online and in retail stores across the nation and internationally.

Visit https://www.landaubrandsnews.com or contact Urbane at [email protected] to learn more, view where to purchase the new ICON collection, or to learn how to carry this product line.

About Urbane Scrubs.

The Urbane brand refuses to define women by age, race, ethnicity, identity, body type, or specialty. Our goal is for professionals to feel confident and strong - all day long. That is why we have designed our scrubs with style-conscious, empowered women in mind.

Fresh styles never get in the way of function. Urbane is distinctively designed with the special features you love— flattering details, pockets to spare — all in a full spectrum of colors. And while Urbane offers something for everyone, each style celebrates the individuality of the people wearing it

To view our full product line, visit http://www.urbanescrubs.com/.

