Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. Adjourns Special Meeting Of Stockholders

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: LCA), today announced at its special meeting of stockholders that it has received overwhelming support for the Golden Nugget Online Gaming business combination, with over 99% of the shares voted to date voting in favor of the proposed transaction. However, not enough stockholders voted prior to the meeting, and therefore the meeting was adjourned until Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time, to allow for more time for stockholders to vote. It is often difficult to get retail stockholders to vote, especially stockholders that no longer own the Company's stock, but are still eligible to vote. The Company reminds all stockholders as of the record date, whether you still own the stock or not, that your vote is important, no matter how many shares you own, and urges its stockholders who have not voted to do so as soon as possible.

The special meeting is scheduled to reconvene on December 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time and will be held virtually at https://www.cstproxy.com/landcadiaholdingsii/sm2020.

If you are a stockholder of record as of October 29, 2020, the record date for the Special Meeting (the "Record Date"), and need assistance voting your shares, PLEASE CALL MORROW SODALI LLC, the Company's proxy solicitor, TOLL-FREE AT (877) 787-9239. If you have any other questions, please contact Morrow Sodali LLC for help, toll-free at (800) 662-5200, or by emailing [email protected].

