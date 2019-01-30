Landdox Releases Integration with ThoughtTrace's ALI™ Platform

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Landdox, the top Cloud-based land software provider, announced a new integration with ThoughtTrace, a leader in human-assisted artificial intelligence (AI) for contract analysis.

This integration enables customers to synch their Landdox accounts with ThoughtTrace's ALI™ platform, which can identify and extract more than 350 important provisions and obligations often buried in oil & gas lease and contract documents.

"Land teams today require perfect visibility into the needle-moving provisions lurking in their company's own oil & gas leases and contracts, such as continuous development obligations, consent requirements and Pugh clauses," said James Yockey, co-founder of Landdox. "Our integration with ThoughtTrace's ALI™ platform lets users turn complicated documents into easy to read reports – without having to comb through millions of pages of legalese."

Upstream and midstream companies can use this integration to send documents between their Landdox and ALI™ accounts, and automatically update relevant lease and contract records in their Landdox account with the structured analysis delivered by ALI™ Provision Insights.

"A land system is often the logical destination for many of the obligations and data elements that ALI™ extracts from our customers' documents," said ThoughtTrace CEO Nick Vandivere. "With this integration, Landdox has effectively created an 'Easy Button' for combining robust, dynamic artificial intelligence for Land with the sort of advanced reporting and tracking that people have come to expect from a modern land system."

To learn more about Landdox and its new ALI™ integration, click here to schedule a conversation.

About Landdox

Founded in 2015, Landdox builds great software and offers innovative services that empower today's land professional. The company's flagship SaaS product is a land system that combines data and document management, mapping and analytics in a customizable, easy-to-use Web app. E&Ps, non-op and mineral & royalty funds use Landdox to acquire, manage and market billions of dollars worth of leasehold and mineral rights. Learn more at www.landdox.com.

About ThoughtTrace

ThoughtTrace exists to empower people and companies to greater insight and creativity through better access to their most challenging information. We help enterprises review and validate critical information in existing contracts and legal documents. Using a combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, the company's SaaS platform ALI™ reads words, sentences, and paragraphs, just like a human does, driving better strategy, decisions, and execution. With results in minutes or hours, not weeks or months, advanced analysis and understanding is your edge. Learn more at www.thoughttrace.com.

SOURCE Landdox

