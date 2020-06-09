Landers, Brockman Join Concord Technologies as Company Expands in Healthcare

The company also named Shawn Brockman as Director of Health Strategy and Applications. In this new product management position, Brockman will create healthcare market strategies and work with product and commercial teams to design applications that best meet the needs of providers and payers.

"As we are rapidly growing our presence in healthcare, we're excited to welcome Allegra Landers and Shawn Brockman to our team to further our impact across provider and payer organizations," said Chris Moore, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at Concord Technologies. "Both Allegra and Shawn have a deep understanding of the healthcare industry, which will help us spot new development opportunities and achieve growth objectives while enabling our customers to enhance patient care."

Prior to Concord, Landers was director of marketing for Qualifacts Systems, Inc., contributing to the company's strong growth through innovative marketing strategy, programs and partnerships. She also held a director position at HealthTeacher Inc., where she led the national marketing strategy for customer acquisition. With the background in health information technology marketing, Landers brings to Concord her 16 years of experience in building healthcare-specific marketing strategy, operations and analytics infrastructure to enable data-driven program implementation and decision-making.

"Concord is taking an innovative approach to digitizing and automating the document processing tasks that dominate the workday in most healthcare provider and payer organizations," said Landers. "I'm excited to help tell the story of Concord's customers who are leveraging our solutions throughout the healthcare continuum to enable clinical and administrative staff to work more efficiently and dedicate more time towards engaging patients and improving outcomes."

Brockman, prior to Concord, was director of market development at PointClickCare; a senior program manager for the GE Healthcare Software Analytics Center of Excellence; and a senior program manager and a healthcare architect at Microsoft. Drawing on his experience as a Registered Nurse and software designer for electronic health records, Brockman brings a healthcare and technology background that will guide Concord's upward trajectory in the mission of healthcare digitization.

"There are several aspects of user workflow, patient care and technology that I'm passionate about," said Brockman. "In today's value-driven healthcare delivery ecosystem, I'm especially interested in the challenges related to safe and effective patient transfers between disparate care settings. Technology can make patient care—and transitions of care—safer, and workflow more effective for the teams managing care delivery and payment. Concord has a unique opportunity to usher in important changes in these areas, and I am excited to innovate and deliver with the Concord team."

Concord Technologies has developed a platform that uses machine learning to identify different healthcare documents, extract patient information, and form it into structured data. The structured data can then be used within clinical and administrative applications—such as electronic health records—to update patient records, triage documents, and automate document workflows. In utilizing the platform, physicians and administrative personnel can move the conversation from "records transfer" to true coordination of safer, more efficient care.

The additions of Landers and Brockman—as well as Christopher Larkin as Chief Technology Officer earlier this year—indicate a significant progression of Concord's senior leadership team. Spectrum Search partners, a retained national search firm based in Denver, conducted the searches.

For more information about Concord's automation tools for the healthcare market, visit https://concord.net.

About Concord Technologies

Concord Technologies helps organizations in healthcare and other highly regulated industries automate their manual and document-intensive processes. Concord's cloud fax service is the dominant, cloud fax solution in healthcare in the U.S. and is responsible for the delivery of more than a billion healthcare documents each year. Concord is headquartered in Seattle, Washington and employs more than a 100 people in the USA and India.

