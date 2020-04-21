Landing AI Named an April 2020 Cool Vendor in the Gartner Cool Vendors in AI Core Technologies

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Landing AI , an industrial AI company that provides enterprise transformation programs and solutions with a focus on computer vision, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor in the Cool Vendors in AI Core Technologies1 report by Gartner, Inc. According to the report, "the Cool Vendors in this research demonstrate varied capabilities ranging from synthetic data generation using machine learning (ML) approaches to effectively providing means to place ML models into production. These capabilities address a variety of obstacles facing organizations by providing support or solutions at each step in the analytics pipeline."

"Many AI projects that seem to work in the lab never make it to production deployment. This can be because of lack of data to the challenge of managing complex AI workflows. Landing AI empowers our customers to overcome these challenges by providing a verticalized platform that offers the complete software stack needed to deploy and scale industrial computer vision applications," said Andrew Ng, founder and CEO of Landing AI. "Our team is proud to be named a Cool Vendor in Gartner's Cool Vendors in AI Core Technologies report. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers as the trusted partner to bring their AI projects from proof-of-concept to scalable production."

The report goes on to state that "scaling of AI initiatives is inhibited by both strategic challenges such as social aspects of data use, ethics and privacy, and tactical challenges such as finding the right data and integrating with business processes and applications."

Landing AI's industrial AI solutions help organizations create practical business value today. Landing AI's transformation programs help customers with everything from establishing AI workflows to creating internal project governance structures around different AI use cases.

1 Gartner, "Cool Vendors in AI Core Technologies," Farhan Choudhary, Arun Chandrasekaran, Jim Hare, Anthony Mullen, Svetlana Sicular, Alexander Linden, 8 April 2020.



Gartner Disclaimer: The GARTNER COOL VENDOR badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Landing AI

Landing AI is an industrial AI company that provides enterprise transformation programs and solutions with a focus on computer vision. By providing an end-to-end AI platform, Landing AI enables customers to create, deploy and scale AI-powered industrial computer vision applications such as defect detection faster and with higher accuracy. The mission of Landing AI is to empower companies to jumpstart AI adoption, propel teams toward success and create practical business value today. Founded by Dr. Andrew Ng , co-founder of Coursera , and founding lead of Google Brain , the team at Landing AI is uniquely positioned to help companies across the globe successfully move their AI projects from proof of concept to full-scale production. Additional information is available at: www.landing.ai

