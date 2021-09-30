Landing International Partners with JCPenney on New Beauty Concept

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landing International, the B2B technology platform that unlocks retail efficiencies for indie and minority-owned beauty brands, is partnering with JCPenney on its new beauty retail experience: JCPenney Beauty. This October, JCPenney will launch a new in-store and online shopping platform for the mass market, masstige, and prestige cosmetics. The hyper-inclusive shopping experience is driven by customer demand for minority-owned brands that meet the needs of every demographic. "We're proud to partner with more than 170 like-minded brands to create the next, hyper-inclusive generation of beauty at JCPenney," said Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, JCPenney. "From established fan favorites to new cult classics, we're excited to champion diversity in beauty and help our customers discover their new favorite products while celebrating their authentic beauty.

Pioneers in technological solutions that help emerging brands to win at retail, Landing is launching seventeen minority-owned, indie brands into ten select JCPenney stores and online this fall at JCP.com, with rollouts planned across all 600 remaining stores by 2023. All brands were sourced through Landing's digital marketplace: a platform that connects growing brands with buyers from major and mid-sized retailers. With 90% of Landing's marketplace registered brands being minority-owned, the partnership embodies Landing's and JCPenney's shared mission of delivering inclusive, high-quality products to the beauty market. "We are so excited to partner with JCPenney on their new beauty concept," says Sarah Chung, CEO, and Founder of Landing International. "JCPenney's vision of inclusivity resonates deeply with Landing's values. We proudly support our brands and founders who reflect the beautiful faces of JCPenney."

To build excitement and engagement with retail staff, Landing is utilizing its training tool to provide a single point of product knowledge to educate JCPenney's in-store sales associates on the participating brands. Built on best practices shared by retail education experts, Landing's training technology streamlines the creation of training materials so that indie brands save time and resources on their training programs, while still competing with established brand names for sales associate attention.

The JCPenney and Landing partnership is powered by technology to bring best-in-class beauty products from the next generation of inclusive indie brands to customers across America.

Landing International is driven by the simple belief that technology is the key to creating greater diversity in beauty and beyond. By using technology to unlock efficiencies for indie and minority-owned brands, Landing's platform levels the retail playing field - giving customers the ultimate say in which brands succeed in an industry historically dominated by large corporations.

Landing's platform tools include a leading B2B marketplace that allows brands to be discovered by the trends and values that buyers source, Clean PreCheck - an automated tool that makes it simple for brands to discover which retailers' standards they meet by instantly analyzing their product ingredients, and Training Tool - a web-based training sheet generator (soon to be mobile app) that helps brands educate and engage retail sales associates.

