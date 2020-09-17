Landis Communications Inc. (LCI) Celebrates 30 Years Raising Client Profiles, Building Reputations and Managing Crises

"Our communities sustain us and that support, in turn, helps business," said David Landis, founder and CEO. "From the very beginning, we've put our clients first, helping them grow their reputations and their businesses. We also have made it a priority to volunteer, serve on boards, donate and represent nonprofits who continue to do important work across the San Francisco Bay Area, California and the country in general. In honor of our 30-year anniversary, we're excited to salute 30 (plus one) nonprofits, donate to them and call attention to their cause."

#30for30 Nonprofit Recognition, Looking Back at Favorite Campaigns

Every day throughout October, LCI will honor 30 (+1 for good measure) nonprofits nominated by LCI staffers. Each charity will receive a $300 donation and a special shout out across LCI's social media platforms. For a full list of LCI's anniversary nonprofit beneficiaries, see listing at end. Each week on the LCInsights blog, staffers will highlight some of their favorite campaigns over the years. The agency also will host a special #3for30 series on LCI's YouTube channel. There, Landis will conduct short, three-question interviews with clients past and present about memories of working with the firm. The first interview is slated for Thursday, October 1 with veteran KPIX journalist, Hank Plante, who worked with Landis at San Francisco's CBS TV affiliate. Other interviews include former clients Dian Harrison (Planned Parenthood) and Peter Pastreich (San Francisco Symphony).

Highlights From the Past 30 Years

LCI remains one of the few independent public relations and marketing communications agencies in the San Francisco Bay Area that focuses on a range of industries. LCI has represented both B2C and B2B clients in the following industry sectors: technology, healthcare, biopharma, consumer products, environmental, retail, real estate, hospitality, financial services, nonprofits and more. LCI is also the San Francisco/Silicon Valley member agency of the Public Relations Global Network (www.prgn.com), with 50+ affiliates worldwide.

Among LCI's more notable clients are:

Match.com (national agency)

(national agency) National agency for Old Navy

Promoted Whole Foods Market for the West Coast

for the West Coast Global Alzheimer's Platform

Worked with Save the Redwoods League for more than a decade

for more than a decade Peninsula Open Space Trust

Sutter Health

Velodyne Lidar

California Bank & Trust

UCSF

Walmart ( California )

Since 2019, LCI has added the following new clients:

Travel/Hospitality: Graton Resort & Casino, Handlery Hotels

Nonprofits: Becoming Independent, San Francisco Opera

Opera Education: California College of the Arts

Consumer products: RAYCOP vacuum cleaners, Orka Labs hearing aids

hearing aids Healthcare/BioPharma: Altais Clinical Services, Centre for Neuro Skills (CNS), Frontier Medicines

Professional associations/Design: IIDA (commercial interior design)

The firm earned professional recognition for recent client work from:

Ragan's Ace Awards: America's #1 (small) PR Firm

Ragan's Ace Awards: America's #1 Healthcare PR Firm

Public Relations Society of America (PRSA): National PRSA Silver Anvil winner

PRSA San Francisco Foggies: San Francisco Agency of the Year and Campaign of the Year

IABC: Gold Quill Award

San Francisco Business Times: Top 25 LGBT-owned Bay Area businesses

Bulldog PR Awards: Best Media Campaign and SILVER for Best Fundraising PR Campaign

"I often get asked, what makes LCI different?" said Landis. "For us, it's always to start with finding the 'Why' to every business or service we represent – not just the what. Each organization's 'Why' is what motivates customers or clients to be aligned, engender loyalty and ultimately act. This is one of LCI's differentiators."

A corporate diversity supplier, LCI is gay-owned and accredited by the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC). Landis has devoted both his life and his career to helping people in the community and throughout the business world succeed. He is a lifelong champion for LGBTQ causes, from having played an important role in fighting the AIDS epidemic to fighting tirelessly for equal rights, including workplace equality for LGBTQ business professionals.



LCI is a member of San Francisco's Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA), serving the Bay Area's LGBTQ community. The firm is accredited as a Local Business Enterprise (LBE) by the City of San Francisco. Landis is a Founding Member of the Forbes San Francisco Business Council and the San Francisco Business Times Leadership Trust. In his spare time, Landis pens the food column "The Gay Gourmet" for the San Francisco Business Times. He also serves on the advisory boards of Project Open Hand, helping provide meals for those in need; ODC, San Francisco's premiere modern dance company, theatre and school; and Friends of Alta Plaza Park in San Francisco.

LCI's #30for30 campaign: Beneficiary Nonprofits



Save the Redwoods League*

Peninsula Open Space Trust*

California College of the Arts *

* Becoming Independent*

Pacific Edge Voices

Larkin St. Youth Services

The Shanti Project*

Pacific Beach Coalition

Lucille Packard Children's Hospital Stanford*

University of California San Francisco (UCSF)*

(UCSF)* On Lok*

PRC serving vulnerable populations*

ODC, SF's modern dance company*

Project Open Hand serving meals to those in need*

SF SPCA*

Black Lives Matter

San Francisco Symphony*

North Beach Citizens

Music In Schools Today

Amateur Music Network

Robert Moses' Kin (dance)

Kin (dance) Counterpulse (dance)

Sierra Club

St. Anthony's (feeding SF's needy)

Center for Urban Education about Sustainable Agriculture (CUESA)

Planned Parenthood*

Berkeley Repertory Theatre*

SF LGBT Center*

Friends of Alta Plaza Park

The Trevor Project

ACLU Northern California

*indicates a current or former LCI client

About Landis Communications, Inc. (LCI)

LCI's motto is: "We believe in ideas that create change. We craft compelling stories. And, we communicate." Celebrating 30 years in business, LCI is an award-winning, full-service public relations, marketing communications, digital and social media agency that offers a unique mix of expertise in corporate, consumer, technology, B2B, B2C, healthcare and nonprofit public relations. Ragan's ACE Awards named LCI America's #1 Small Agency and America's #1 Healthcare PR Agency. LCI also is the San Francisco/Silicon Valley member agency of the Public Relations Global Network (www.prgn.com), with 50+ agency affiliates worldwide. For further information about LCI, visit www.landispr.com.

