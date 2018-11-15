Landis+Gyr Announces Project Updates with Evergy Subsidiaries

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SWISS: LAND.SW) announced a series of project and contract updates involving advanced metering deployments at Evergy Inc. subsidiaries, Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and Westar Energy Inc.

Westar recently completed installation of Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® AMI solution, deploying an RF mesh network and meters for 700,000 electric services in the eastern third of Kansas, thereby upgrading and replacing their first-generation smart meter deployment. Meanwhile, KCP&L is continuing work that supports an expansion of their managed services contract with Landis+Gyr, signed earlier this year. That contract extends the service agreement to 2034 and includes the addition of 180,000 advanced meters.

The Westar advanced meter deployment, which started in 2014, was completed ahead of schedule. Landis+Gyr is providing both the network and related software as services to the Evergy utilities, including dedicated onsite personnel.

Under terms of the new services contract, which includes a 16-year extension to the utility's managed services contract, KCP&L will expand advanced metering beyond the Kansas City metro area beginning in 2019, and cover more rural areas of the utility's service territory in Missouri and Kansas.

"The value of advanced metering data has proven itself for improving reliability and efficiency for both utilities," said Jeff Beasley, Vice President of Customer Operations at Evergy. "The expanded metering coverage planned for KCP&L will help us improve customer service throughout our service territory, while reducing truck rolls and operational costs."

Landis+Gyr will complete installation of network components at KCP&L early in 2019 to provide coverage for the new FOCUS® AX-SD and S4x meters. The meter deployment will take place over a two-year period.

"KCP&L was one of our first advanced metering customers and the latest service agreement extends our working relationship to 40 years," said Eric Seiter, Vice President and Regional General Manager at Landis+Gyr. "We look forward to helping both KCP&L and Westar identify new ways their technology investments can improve operations and customer service."

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and Westar Energy, Inc, provides clean, safe and reliable energy to 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. The 2018 combination of KCP&L and Westar Energy to form Evergy created a leading energy company that provides value to shareholders and a stronger company for customers. Evergy's mission is to empower a better future. Today, half the power supplied to homes and businesses by Evergy comes from emission-free sources, creating more reliable energy with less impact to the environment. We will continue to innovate and adopt new technologies that give our customers better ways to manage their energy use. For more information about Evergy, Inc., visit us at www.evergyinc.com.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios of products and services to address complex industry challenges, the company delivers comprehensive solutions for the foundation of a smarter grid, including smart metering, distribution network sensing and automation tools, load control and analytics. Landis+Gyr operates in over 30 countries across five continents. With sales of approximately USD 1.7 billion, the company employs c. 6,000 people with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at www.landisgyr.com.

SOURCE Landis+Gyr

Related Links

https://www.landisgyr.com

