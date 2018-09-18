Landis+Gyr applauds PSE&G's 'game changing' plan for supporting New Jersey's Clean Energy Vision

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SWISS: LAND.SW) announced today its support for the recently filed infrastructure upgrade in New Jersey, known as the Clean Energy Future (CEF). This large-scale investment is designed to deliver advanced technology and consumer benefits throughout the PSE&G service territory and will elevate New Jersey's grid into the digital age.

Landis+Gyr, a global leader in smart energy, has been involved in grid modernization efforts for leading utilities around the world; and providing products and solutions for early-adopting utilities in Dallas, Montreal, Rio de Janeiro, London, Rome and Tokyo. The company has seen first-hand the benefits that the latest technology can bring to customers including improving service delivery, efficiency, outage restoration and informed decision-making, as well as enhancing the offerings for electric vehicles, storage and renewable integration.

"The CEF is exactly the prototypical, forward-looking plan that we see leading utilities implementing around the world," said Prasanna Venkatesan, Landis+Gyr's EVP for the Americas region. "The resulting consumer benefits will transform the way energy is delivered and managed in New Jersey. With the increasing complexity of the electric grid, including two-way energy flows, edge intelligence, and advanced communications capabilities, a holistic plan is required—and PSE&G has just put one on the table. We fully support its approval."

"Landis+Gyr is a leading global technology provider of products and services that improve grid efficiency. We appreciate their support as we move forward with this significant work," said Joseph Santamaria, PSEG's Chief Information Officer.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios of products and services to address complex industry challenges, the company delivers comprehensive solutions for the foundation of a smarter grid, including smart metering, distribution network sensing and automation tools, load control, analytics and energy storage. Landis+Gyr operates in over 30 countries across five continents. With sales of approximately USD 1.7 billion, the company employs c. 6,000 people with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at www.landisgyr.com.

