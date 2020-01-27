Landis+Gyr Reveals the Next Generation of Advanced Metering with the Announcement of Revelo™ at DISTRIBUTECH 2020

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (Swiss: LAND.SW) will unveil the future of advanced metering at DISTRIBUTECH 2020 in San Antonio this week by introducing Revelo, the next generation of electric meters with leading-edge grid sensing technology.

The Revelo metering platform builds on Landis+Gyr's deep metering experience that spans residential, commercial and grid sensing, taking full advantage of the strength and success of these technologies. Designed with Landis+Gyr's market-recognized waveform data technology and powerful edge computing capabilities, Revelo redefines electric meters as grid sensors capable of providing new levels of awareness and insight.

"The energy industry is in the midst of an industrial revolution and utility business models are shifting to keep up with the pace of transformation. We are very excited to introduce Revelo to the North American marketplace, setting a new standard for metrology, grid-level sensing and edge computing capabilities," said Prasanna Venkatesan, President and CEO of the Americas' region at Landis+Gyr.

Revelo provides the clearest picture possible for insights that positively impact consumers and grid operators. High resolution sensing, based on streaming waveform data, will pinpoint grid anomalies that impact reliability in real-time, creating a more resilient and safer grid. Revelo will also provide consumers with unprecedented visibility into their energy use and pave the way for sustainable energy options.

Sophisticated sensing capabilities are enhanced by the development of custom applications, available through the Gridstream® Connect App Marketplace and enabled by Revelo's application operating system. This will allow utilities to create custom edge applications to transform operations on the grid and provide unique services to their consumers.

With Revelo, Landis+Gyr is once again at the forefront of technology, empowering utilities to lead the way for a brighter energy future.

To learn more about Revelo, visit Landis+Gyr at DISTRIBUTECH at Booth # 2633 in the Expo.

