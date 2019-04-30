LandJet's Luxury Mobile Office Vehicles Expand to Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LandJet, LLC (LandJet) executive mobile office services has opened a new location to supply the Twin Cities area and surrounding regions with a new mode of transportation. LandJet's mobile office vehicles are equipped with free Wi-Fi, HDMI inputs, refrigerator, large screen televisions, desks and a conference table for working on-the-go. Founded in 2005 and reinvented in 2018, LandJet allows business travelers to make the most of time on the road by traveling in a luxury office with a professional, fully vetted driver. Now, with a local source, it's easier than ever for Twin Cities-based companies to book this VIP experience.

The Iowa-based company has been providing a mobile workplace environment for business travelers since January of 2019. LandJet CEO Mark Ross says, "Our LandJet vehicles are a game-changer, allowing our clients to maintain productivity while on the road. They are a perfect fit for professionals who can't afford time away from their customers and employees. LandJet is already preferred by executives in finance, engineering, manufacturing and construction. However, every day we continue to find new applications for our mobile office vehicles."

Now, Twin Cities-based customers are eager to have LandJet available closer to home for trips to the airport, regional offices or remote clients. Dave Smith, Vice President of Development Services at Russell Construction says, "I am happy to say that LandJet exceeded my expectations! My trip in the LandJet saved me from having to stay overnight out of town, wasting countless hours in airports and being out of touch for extended periods of time while flying. I would highly recommend LandJet to anyone who appreciates a great value and values their time while traveling for business or pleasure."

LandJet offers customers a convenient executive mobile office via the Rolling Office, Rolling Boardroom and Rolling Executive. Offices are also available for personal use. Anyone can book online at https://landjet.com or via the LandJet mobile app.

Media Contact: Nicholas Thul, President of LandJet, LLC

nthul@landjet.com, (563)949-5152

SOURCE LandJet, LLC

Related Links

https://landjet.com

