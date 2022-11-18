Landlord Focused Insurtech Launches Agent Appointment Program

Industry leading insurtech, Obie, blazes a new trail by appointing independent agents to sell landlord insurance.

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The insurtech industry has grown from innovation and automation in the insurance process with a greater goal of improving the customer experience for real estate investors. Obie, a Chicago-based insurtech, plans on utilizing proprietary advances in automation to not only improve the insurance process for real estate investors, but also to support independent insurance agents. This is a first in the space of landlord insurance, with automation becoming a benefit to the independent insurance agent.

Obie announced early today the debut of its agent appointment program, led in conjunction with new partner, Agentero. This strategic partnership grants independent insurance agents access to admitted and non-admitted products in select states.

Obie Co-founder and CEO Ryan Letzeiser had this to say, "We want to be where our customers are. If they want to work with their hometown agent who also handles their home and auto, then we see it best to partner with that agent. Ultimately, this lends itself to the best experience possible for real estate investors, while also supporting an enhanced experience for brokers."

The strategy to partner with agents instead of circumventing them stands out as many tech companies, not limited to insurtechs, have created tools to reduce intermediaries and pull consumers in directly. There are roughly 40,000 independent insurance agents in the US. They're helping consumers find coverage for home, auto, and umbrella—but will now have a way to offer landlord insurance to the 14 million consumers who own investment property.

Agentero, one of the industry's leading insurance agent networks, is partnering with Obie to bring this exclusive program to agents nationwide. "Obie has built a great product, and we are thrilled to make it available to independent agents," said Luis Pino, Agentero CEO. "I'm excited for this partnership as it's a great demonstration of how insurtechs can make both industry professionals better at their jobs and provide end consumers with a better experience."

Obie remains the only insurance company to offer embeddable insurance with instantly bindable quotes for landlords, was listed on the Inc 5000 for 2022, and has been named a Best Place to Work by Business Insurance. With nearly 75 employees distributed across the country, as well as based out of their offices in Chicago, IL and Sarasota, FL, Obie is setting a new standard for how insurance can be bought and sold.

Obie is an insurance technology company, hyper-focused on driving value for the modern real estate investor and the partners they work with every day. Whether you are an owner, lender, agent, or property manager, Obie's mission is to build technology and insurance products that drive efficiency and fundamentally change the way insurance is bought and sold.

