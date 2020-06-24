Landlords Have a Great New Solution For Tenants Who Stop Paying Rent

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We Buy Houses In California For Cash is a real estate investment company and offers an easy solution for landlords with bad tenants.

For Landlords/Homeowners, it has become more and more difficult to collect rent. For tenants that don't pay rent, it is just a matter of time before they are evicted. But, if there happens to be a moratorium on evictions, tenants know they have the upperhand.

We buy any house and we pay cash. We buy houses with bad tenants. Don't lose your house because your tenants are impacting your ability to pay your bills. Get some needed cash today. We buy houses as-is and we close fast (in as little as 3-30 days). Landlords have a great new solution for problem tenants. Instead of going through a costly and lengthy eviction, just sell your house with the tenants in place. Even if a landlord does evict a tenant, the house needs to be repaired and readied for a new tenant. Then, the marketing and waiting starts. Skip the stress and sell your house today for 100% cash.

Landlords can work with struggling tenants. Even corporations may struggle to pay rent on their offices. No one wants to evict if it is possible to avoid that. It is better to negotiate a middle ground, assuming the tenant is worth keeping and has a history of paying on time. Of course, a pandemic can turn the economy on its head. Although that is a worse case scenario, tenants can go through financial difficulty at any time.

But what happens if you are a landlord and you have spoken with your tenant and there is no compromise? Or, what if your agreement hinges on the tenants' financial situation improving, and it doesn't? Is it time to evict?

The cost of an eviction is a factor in evicting. But, add to that the cost of lost rent and the time spent going through the correct process. At some point everything becomes too much for a landlord to handle. If an eviction drags out and there is no rent collection, the cost may be too high to continue.

Luckily, there is a solution for landlords in this situation. You no longer have to let tenants live for free while you work to implement a permanent solution. Instead of owning a property that is losing money every month and paying for an eviction, you can sell your house and let the new owner deal with the tenant! Who would buy a house with a tenant that needs to go? Cash home buyers will buy houses in any situation, including ones with bad tenants! Companies like We Buy California Houses for Cash want to buy your house! They can buy it with tenants and they can close fast!

We Buy California Houses for Cash is a Real Estate Investment company that buys houses for cash. We buy houses as-is in any condition and any situation. Because we buy with cash, we can close fast. We love to buy houses with tenants and we have a great program to make sure tenants are properly removed, humanely.

