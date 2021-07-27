Landmark Credit Union Adds New Mequon, Wisconsin Branch

"We are excited to offer our members another convenient branch location," said Jay Magulski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our branches also play and important role in building awareness of our brand and strengthening our ties to the communities we serve."

"Our members enjoy having a wide variety of ways to bank with us that give them the flexibility to choose an option that supports their specific need," explained Brian Melter, Chief Experience Officer. "With our easy to use online and mobile offerings, friendly call center, and convenient branch locations, we're ensuring our members can manage their finances however and whenever works best for them."

To celebrate the addition of the new branch location, Landmark donated $1,000 to the local non-profit organization, Mel's Charities. Through various events, Mel's Charities has distributed more than $1.4 million in grants to Ozaukee County based non-profits since 1999.

Landmark Credit Union has $5.6 billion in assets and more than 800 employees, who serve over 370,000 members at 35 locations throughout Southern Wisconsin. Visit landmarkcu.com to learn more.

SOURCE Landmark Credit Union

