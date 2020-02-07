Landmark Credit Union Celebrates Ribbon Cutting For New Town Of Brookfield, Wisconsin Branch

"Our new Brookfield branch is an exciting addition to our growing branch network," said Jay Magulski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Consistent with our commitment to supporting our members every day financial needs and long-term financial goals this location offers key amenities such as private offices, drive-thru lanes and a drive-up ATM."

"Landmark is also committed to strengthening and supporting the communities we call home. Each year we support a wide variety of hometown causes and organizations through charitable giving and volunteer efforts. In keeping with this philosophy, we are donating $1,000 to the Brookfield Public Library," added Magulski.

A grand opening will be held on Saturday, February 8, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. during which attendees can meet both Landmark's mascot, Blinky the Lighthouse, and the Milwaukee Admiral's mascot, Roscoe, enjoy some light refreshments and receive a free gift, while supplies last. In addition, beginning when the branch lobby opens at 9 a.m., the first 50 adults (18-years old or older) to come inside will receive four tickets to an upcoming Admirals game.

Landmark Credit Union has $4.4 billion in assets and more than 700 employees, who serve over 356,000 members at 32 locations throughout Southern Wisconsin.

