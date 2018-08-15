Landmark Credit Union Hires Cynthia Minuti As Senior Vice President - Branch Strategy And Delivery

"Landmark continues to add new, convenient locations to our branch network, and advance the products and services we offer our members," said Jay Magulski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This growth mindset created an opportunity to add a leader of Cindy's caliber to our team. Cindy's strong leadership skills and extensive background in sales management, communications, marketing and PR for the financial services industry make her ideally suited for this newly created position."

Most recently Ms. Minuti was the SVP/Chief Experience Officer for Ardent Credit Union in Pennsylvania where she led a team of front-line call center, on-line membership, business development and branch colleagues to exceed previous levels of sales and service. Prior to her time at Ardent, Ms. Minuti held a similar position for Santander Bank where she implemented strategic and tactical processes to ensure a consistent customer experience across a 750-branch network. Her leadership experience also includes roles of increasing responsibility at Associated Bank, Citizens Bank and having run her own consulting business. Ms. Minuti was a 2017 Smart CEO magazine Brava Award Recipient.

Ms. Minuti earned her Six Sigma Essentials Certificate from Villanova University, has a Master of Business Administration, Marketing/Management from Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, and earned a Bachelor of Science, Humanities/Communication from Drexel University in Philadelphia.

Landmark Credit Union has $3.8 billion in assets and more than 625 employees, who serve over 330,000 members at 31 locations throughout Southern Wisconsin.

SOURCE Landmark Credit Union

