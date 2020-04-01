Landmark Credit Union Raises Over $48K For Children's Wisconsin And Donates $25K To The United Way Of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County

NEW BERLIN, Wis., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the help of thousands of their credit union members and their more than 700 associates, Landmark Credit Union raised $48,638 for Children's Wisconsin. The funds were raised through the sale of paper "links" and "hearts" at each of Landmark's branch locations.

"Our annual Chain of Hearts campaign has been an important way for us to support Children's Wisconsin for many years, and this year it feels even more meaningful," said Jay Magulski, Landmark President and CEO. "At a time when we are facing a global health crisis, we are pleased to make this donation to Children's Wisconsin as they are providing critical care for children in our community."

In addition, Landmark has donated $25,000 to the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County's COVID-19 Urgent Needs Fund.

"With the COVID-19 outbreak, our nonprofit community is stepping up to meet the growing need for access to their services," continued Magulski. "The United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County is playing an important role in helping their nonprofit partners meet the needs for purchasing necessary supplies and increasing staff support."

Landmark Credit Union has $4.3 billion in assets and more than 700 employees, who serve over 356,000 members at 32 locations throughout Southern Wisconsin.

