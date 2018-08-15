Landmark Credit Union Unveils Plans for a Future Headquarters in Brookfield

NEW BERLIN, Wis., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Credit Union is preparing for future growth with plans for a new headquarters building to house its expanding team. The credit union is exploring the purchase of a 19.5-acre site at 555 S. Executive Drive with the intent of replacing the existing structure with a new, approximately 150,000 – 160,000-square-foot office building that will serve as Landmark's home office as well as hold its training facilities. The site also offers the potential for future expansion.

"This new headquarters is a direct reflection of our great Landmark Credit Union team and our wonderful growing membership base," explains Jay Magulski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "For 85 years we have consistently helped our members meet their everyday financial needs and achieve their long-term financial goals. As we look to the future, we know we need a home for our dedicated associates that can grow with us."

"We look forward to working with Landmark Credit Union on this project and ultimately to welcoming them to the City of Brookfield," said Mayor Steven Ponto. "Landmark's commitment not only to serving their members, but to creating strong, healthy communities makes them a neighbor Brookfield can be proud to have as part of our city."

The credit union is in the early stages of their due diligence process for the site, which is visible from the I-94 corridor. This includes working with Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA) to explore possible designs for the site that maximize the location's potential. The focus is on developing a facility that will provide Landmark's associates with a modern workspace that promotes collaboration and is expandable to meet the credit union's future needs.

"We're working with EUA to thoughtfully design a building that supports our long-term strategic goals," continued Magulski. "From providing innovative training facilities for ongoing professional development, to incorporating modern technology that creates efficiencies, to providing amenities that enhance our associates' engagement while at work, to creating flexible spaces that encourage associate interaction and allow for future development, we are committed to creating a headquarters that enables our associates to focus their talents on serving our members and each other."



Initially it is anticipated that the building will house over 300 associates who will relocate from Landmark's current administrative office location in the Westridge Business Park in New Berlin and other local facilities. Landmark will also continue to maintain a strong presence in the New Berlin community from its three-story, 35,000-square-foot office building near the corner of S. Moorland Rd. and W. Cleveland Ave. This location includes a full-service branch with multiple drive-up lanes, Landmark's Business Lending team, Landmark Investment Center team members, and a full complement of mortgage professionals who can assist members with all their mortgage needs

"New Berlin has been, and remains, a terrific partner," explained Magulski. "We look forward to continuing to serve our members from this important location."

"This is an exciting next chapter for Landmark, and we look forward to sharing future updates with our associates, members and the community as we continue to develop our plans," concluded Magulski.

Landmark Credit Union has $3.9 billion in assets and more than 650 employees, who serve over 330,000 members at 31 locations throughout Southern Wisconsin.

SOURCE Landmark Credit Union