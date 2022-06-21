Landmark Los Angeles Law Firm Hahn & Hahn Honored As Gender Diversity Leader

The firm, est. 1899, earned national certification from the Women's Business Enterprise Council

PASADENA, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the leadership of its Managing Partner Christianne Kerns, Pasadena-based law firm Hahn & Hahn LLP has joined a select group of organizations nationwide to be recognized for its efforts to diversify its firm leadership through certification as a Women Owned Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

WBENC is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for women in business through the promotion of women-owned businesses. While Hahn & Hahn had previously been recognized as a Woman Owned Business Enterprise on a statewide level, the national recognition is considered to be the gold standard among women-owned businesses.

Kerns , the first female managing partner in the 123-year-old Pasadena-based law firm's history, said of the certification - which followed a meticulous interview and vetting process - "we are particularly pleased to receive this endorsement of our efforts to push forward on law firm diversity from such an esteemed organization as WBENC."

"We want the makeup of our firm's professionals to represent our clients and the communities we serve, and we are excited to be on the leading edge of this profession-wide imperative," said Kerns. "With this certification, we are one of a select group of law firms nationally which are well suited to help satisfy internal diversity efforts of businesses which strive to be inclusive in engaging outside counsel."

WBENC , founded in 1997, has grown to become the largest third-party certifier for businesses owned and operated by women in the U.S., and a leading advocate for women-owned businesses in corporate and government supply chains.

Hahn & Hahn LLP has been an active member of the Southern California business and legal communities since 1899. The firm represents entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices and charitable organizations in their corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, employment, estate planning and family law issues and in litigation. For more information visit https://www.hahnlawyers.com/

SOURCE Hahn & Hahn LLP