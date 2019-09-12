Landmark Outpatient Services Opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Outpatient Services , Kentucky's newest behavioral health program, is announcing their opening in Louisville. Landmark Outpatient Services is a branch of Landmark Recovery that is dedicated to helping patients with their psychiatric health needs.

Landmark Outpatient Services provides psychiatric evaluations and a personalized care plan to give patients the tools they need for their diagnoses. Landmark Outpatient Services works with patients to offer the best treatment options available to improve and preserve their mental well-being.

Landmark Outpatient Services is located at 4112 Fern Valley Road Louisville, KY 40219 and hopes to open an additional facility in Lexington, Kentucky soon.

"At Landmark, we saw the need to look beyond just addiction recovery and bring light to other issues like the psychiatric side of healthcare," said Justin Hartman, President of Landmark Outpatient Services. "Oftentimes, these psychiatric challenges may even play a role in and lead to substance abuse in the future. If we can stop that before it begins, we'll always be one step ahead."

According to the National Institute of Mental Health , an estimated 17 million American adults have had at least one major depressive episode while roughly 19 percent of U.S. adults had an anxiety disorder in the past year. And these statistics are only a segment of the mental health issues individuals may experience.

"While Landmark Recovery will continue to offer advanced, evidence-based addiction treatment, we are adding Landmark Outpatient Services as a new business unit to offer outpatient psychiatric services to individuals who have behavioral health needs."

Care programs include:

Psychiatric evaluation

Drug and alcohol counseling

Family therapy

Individual and group therapy

Medication management

Grief counseling

Landmark Outpatient Services utilizes individualized treatment programs to offer our patients the highest quality of personalized care designed to manage the mental health challenges they face.

About Landmark Outpatient Services

Landmark Outpatient Services offers patients a psychiatric evaluation, clinical counseling, and more to help ensure patients can improve and maintain their mental well-being. If you or a loved one would like to learn more, call 866-504-8545 or visit, https://los.landmarkrecovery.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jessica Goble

Jessica.Goble@landmarkrecovery.com

480-745-4357

SOURCE Landmark Outpatient Services

Related Links

https://los.landmarkrecovery.com

