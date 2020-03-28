Landmark Phase 3 VOYAGER PAD Study of XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Plus Aspirin Shows Significant Benefit in Patients with Symptomatic Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) after Lower-Extremity Revascularization

RARITAN, N.J., March 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson today announced the VOYAGER PAD study met its primary efficacy and principal safety endpoints, demonstrating the XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) vascular dose (2.5 mg twice daily) plus aspirin (100 mg once daily) was superior to aspirin alone in reducing the risk of major adverse limb and cardiovascular (CV) events by 15 percent in patients with symptomatic peripheral artery disease (PAD) after lower-extremity revascularization, with similar rates of TIMI1 major bleeding. VOYAGER PAD is the only study to show a significant benefit using dual pathway inhibition, an anticoagulant plus aspirin, in this patient population. Findings from this global, randomized, double-blind, Phase 3 study were presented as a late-breaking presentation during the virtual American College of Cardiology's 69th Annual Scientific Session, together with the World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.20/WCC), and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

PAD is a common circulatory condition that occurs when narrowed blood vessels reduce blood flow to the limbs, most often the legs. PAD affects more than 200 million people globally,ii including eight million in the U.S.iii PAD is the leading cause of amputationiv and results in high rates of fatal and non-fatal CV events. Often starting as asymptomatic, PAD typically progresses to a more symptomatic, chronic form, with revascularization needed when symptoms become severe. Current PAD guidelines recommend antiplatelet therapy alone, such as aspirin or clopidogrel, to help prevent CV eventsv,vi following revascularization; however, no medicines are specifically indicated to prevent amputation or acute limb ischemia in these patients.

"While the COMPASS trial established the efficacy of rivaroxaban plus aspirin in stable patients with PAD and coronary artery disease (CAD), there were important unanswered questions on the optimal strategy for patients with symptomatic PAD after lower-extremity revascularization, including those without CAD. This is a particularly high-risk period for severe limb outcomes as well as bleeding," said Marc P. Bonaca, M.D., Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado. "The VOYAGER PAD study shows us the potential clinical utility of rivaroxaban 2.5 mg twice daily plus aspirin in preventing the most critical thrombotic complications, adverse limb and cardiovascular outcomes, during the post-revascularization period when PAD patients are most vulnerable to these serious events."

The VOYAGER PAD results complement findings from the landmark Phase 3 COMPASS study, which also examined the dual pathway approach of XARELTO® (2.5 mg twice daily) plus aspirin (100 mg once daily). COMPASS found XARELTO® plus aspirin significantly reduced the risk of major CV and limb events in patients with chronic PAD and/or coronary artery disease (CAD) compared to aspirin alone.

"Our EXPLORER clinical research program continues to produce evidence of the critical role XARELTO® plays in helping to shape clinical practice and transform cardiovascular care," said James List, M.D., Ph.D., Global Therapeutic Area Head, Cardiovascular & Metabolism, Janssen Research & Development, LLC. "Based on the findings from the COMPASS and VOYAGER PAD studies, we believe a dual pathway approach of XARELTO® 2.5 mg twice daily dose plus aspirin can potentially change how PAD is managed. We look forward to discussing these data with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA)."

"Janssen continues to live up to our long-standing commitment of working tirelessly to bring transformational therapies to patients in need," said Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head of Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Johnson & Johnson. "XARELTO® has the potential to be the first anticoagulant in 20 years to show a benefit in patients with PAD after lower-extremity revascularization and is a strong example of that commitment."

VOYAGER PAD Results

For the primary efficacy endpoint, XARELTO® plus aspirin significantly reduced the risk of major adverse limb and CV events compared to aspirin alone. Specifically, researchers observed that nearly one in five patients taking aspirin alone suffered a major adverse limb or CV event, but this risk was significantly reduced by 15 percent when XARELTO® was added. The Kaplan-Meier (KM) estimates of the incidence at three years for XARELTO®/aspirin compared to aspirin alone were 17.3% vs. 19.9%, respectively (Hazard Ratio [HR]=0.85; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.76-0.96; p=0.009). The benefit of adding XARELTO® to aspirin was apparent early, was consistent among major subgroups and continued to accrue over time.

The principal safety endpoint was met, with no significant increase in TIMI major bleeding in patients treated with XARELTO® plus aspirin compared to aspirin alone. The KM estimates of the incidence at three years for XARELTO®/aspirin compared to aspirin alone were 2.65% vs. 1.87%, respectively (HR=1.43; 95% CI, 0.97–2.10; p=0.07). Of note, there were numerically fewer intracranial bleeding events in the XARELTO®/aspirin group (0.60% vs. 0.90%; HR=0.78; 95% CI, 0.38–1.61) and no increase in fatal bleeding (0.21% vs. 0.21%; HR=1.02; 95% CI, 0.33–3.15) across both groups.

About VOYAGER PAD

The Phase 3 VOYAGER PAD study included 6,564 patients from 542 sites across 34 countries worldwide. Patients were randomized in a 1:1 ratio and received either XARELTO® (2.5 mg twice daily) plus aspirin (100 mg once daily) (n=3,286) or aspirin alone (100 mg once daily) (n=3,278). Patients were stratified by revascularization procedure type (endovascular vs. surgical) and use of clopidogrel, which was administered at the treating physician's discretion. Patients were followed for a median of 28 months.

The primary efficacy endpoint was a composite of major adverse limb and CV events, including acute limb ischemia, major amputation for vascular causes, heart attack (myocardial infarction), ischemic stroke, or death from CV causes. The principal safety endpoint was major bleeding according to the TIMI classification.

Eligible patients were at least 50 years old and had documented symptomatic lower extremity PAD. Patients were eligible after a successful revascularization for symptomatic PAD within the last 10 days. Approximately two-thirds were treated with an endovascular procedure (65%) and one-third treated surgically (35%). Patients were excluded if they were clinically unstable, at heightened bleeding risk, or needed prohibited concomitant medications, including long-term clopidogrel. The median age was 67 years and 26% were women. Common risk factors included diabetes, an estimated glomerular filtration rate less than 60 mL/min/1.73 m2 (indicating mild-to-moderate kidney disease) and current smokers.

More on COMPASS

COMPASS, the largest clinical study of XARELTO® to date, enrolled a total of 27,395 patients with chronic CAD and/or PAD. Patients were randomized in a 1:1:1 ratio, with one group receiving XARELTO® (2.5 mg twice daily) plus aspirin (100 mg once daily), another group receiving XARELTO® 5 mg twice daily, and the final group receiving aspirin 100 mg once daily. COMPASS was stopped approximately one year ahead of schedule due to efficacy.

COMPASS met its primary efficacy endpoint, with XARELTO®/aspirin shown to be superior to aspirin alone, reducing major CV events by 24%. This finding was driven by a robust 42% reduction in any stroke and 22% reduction in CV death. While the risk of major bleeding was significantly higher in patients taking XARELTO®/aspirin compared to aspirin alone, there was no significant difference in fatal bleeds, intracranial bleeds, symptomatic bleeding into a critical organ, or bleeding into the surgical site requiring reoperation between the treatment groups.

Trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About Janssen Cardiovascular & Metabolism

In Cardiovascular & Metabolism (CVM), we take on the most pervasive diseases that burden hundreds of millions of people and healthcare systems around the world. As part of this long-standing commitment and propelled by our successes in treating type 2 diabetes (T2D) and thrombosis, we advance highly differentiated therapies that prevent and treat life-threatening cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Uncovering new therapies that can improve the quality of life for this large segment of the population is an important endeavor – one which Janssen CVM will continue to lead in the years to come. Our mission is global, local and personal. Together, we can reshape the future of cardiovascular and metabolic prevention and treatment. Please visit www.janssen.com/cardiovascular-and-metabolism.

About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

At Janssen, we're creating a future where disease is a thing of the past. We're the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, working tirelessly to make that future a reality for patients everywhere by fighting sickness with science, improving access with ingenuity, and healing hopelessness with heart. We focus on areas of medicine where we can make the biggest difference: Cardiovascular & Metabolism, Immunology, Infectious Diseases & Vaccines, Neuroscience, Oncology, and Pulmonary Hypertension.

Learn more at www.janssen.com. Follow us at www.twitter.com/JanssenUS. Janssen Research & Development, LLC, is one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding rivaroxaban. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Janssen Research & Development, LLC, any of the other Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2019, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. None of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

