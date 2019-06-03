Landmark Photo Project By AARP Documents The Changing Face Of Aging Worldwide

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A New Age, a nearly year-long global photojournalism project that documents the evolving face of aging, has made its premier in the June/July issue of AARP The Magazine, the nation's most read print publication, with over 38 million readers. At the same time, a more expansive version of the photo project is appearing at aarp.org/newage.

To bring A New Age to life, AARP partnered with respected international photography agency Magnum Photos to dispatch 22 photographers to 27 locations in 13 nations on six continents. Centenarians in Japan, ski jumpers in Norway, an entrepreneur in Kenya, elder students in India—the images captured in A New Age are as varied as the locations in which they were shot.

"What it means to age is evolving," said AARP Senior Vice President and Editorial Director Myrna Blyth. "To mark the close of AARP's 60th anniversary year, we wanted to document not just the changing face of aging, but the human stories that bring those changes to life. That mission took AARP and Magnum Photos around the world and now we're proud to share what we found with the readers of ATM and with our online visitors."

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and more than 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

About Magnum

In 1947, following the aftermath of the Second World War, four pioneering photographers founded a now legendary alliance. Combining an extraordinary range of individual styles into one powerful collaboration, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Robert Capa, George Rodger and David Seymour started, over a celebratory bottle of champagne, the most important artists' cooperative ever created: The Magnum Photos agency.

Magnum Photos represents some of the world's most renowned photographers, maintaining its founding ideals and idiosyncratic mix of journalist, artist and storyteller. Our photographers share a vision to chronicle world events, people, places and culture with a powerful narrative that defies convention, challenges the status quo, redefines history and transforms lives. Magnum photographers are a rarity and the agency is self-selecting; membership is a minimum four year process and is considered the finest accolade of a photographer's career.

Magnum Photos reaches a global audience and has established itself as the authentic, story telling photographic brand. It remains loyal to its original values of uncompromising excellence, truth, respect and independence. magnumphotos.com

