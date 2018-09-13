Landmark study in the British Journal of Psychiatry Open highlights how Ieso's digitally-enabled therapy can transform mental health treatment

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ieso Digital Health Inc., the nation's preeminent provider of digitally-enabled CBT has today announced details of a landmark study published in the British Journal of Psychiatry Open (BJPsych Open) involving 2,200 NHS patients.

The BJPsych Open study used information gathered from Ieso's unique dataset, including outcome measures and thousands of therapy transcripts, to explore how patient and service variables can predict patient response to CBT. These insights are helping improve psychological services where it matters and guiding the development of more tailored patient interventions.

Speaking about this BJPsych Open study Dr. Andy Blackwell, Group Chief Science & Strategy Officer of Ieso Digital Health and senior author of the study, said:

"Tackling the scale of the mental health problem requires innovation and technology. This milestone study shows how data collection at scale can deepen understanding into what really works in therapy, projecting a future where data-driven discovery will be used to transform mental health care delivery. Since this study, Ieso has treated more than 30,000 patients in total, extending our unique dataset considerably. The knowledge we are gaining from this data is tremendously exciting for the future of psychological therapy."

The BJPsych Open study showed a variety of factors that can influence a patient's response to psychological therapy, including the nature and severity of their presentation as well as a range of demographic and service variables, for example differences in patient waiting times for therapy, and length of time spent in treatment.

Dr. Ana Catarino, Senior Scientist at Ieso Digital Health and lead author of the study, added:

"Beyond its results, what is so important about this study is that it represents a future where advanced technologies will join clinical science to transform mental healthcare worldwide, through the development of personalized mental healthcare plans and adaptive interventions. Our aim is to provide the right care, at the right time, achieving the best outcome for every patient."

Ieso Digital Health's accredited CBT therapists treat patients online, in real time, using typed conversation, a method that was validated in a clinical trial published in 2009(1). The transcripts from therapy sessions are analyzed, and the distilled knowledge from the resulting dataset is used to guide therapists to deliver the best care for each individual patient, as well provide clinicians with continual professional development.

Ieso's study has been published in the British Journal of Psychiatry Open, a journal of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, the professional medical body responsible for supporting psychiatrists throughout their careers, and in setting and raising standards of psychiatry in the United Kingdom. This study was led by Dr. Andy Blackwell and Dr. Ana Catarino along with other Ieso research scientists and in collaboration with experts from prestigious academic institutions around the world including University of Cambridge, King's College London and Vanderbilt University.

About Ieso Digital Health

Established in 2002, Ieso Digital Health aims to defeat mental illness through clinical research, data science and industry leading technology, including artificial intelligence that improves the performance of its therapists. With global headquarters in Cambridge, England and US headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Ieso online Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) platform improves access to care while achieving recovery rates that surpass traditional face-to-face outpatient therapy. Visit us at www.iesohealth.com.

