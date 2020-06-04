Landmarks Illinois provides emergency funding to 13 Illinois nonprofits through pandemic relief grant program

CHICAGO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmarks Illinois has awarded $26,000 in grant funding to 13 nonprofits throughout the state that have been financially impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic. Through the Landmarks Illinois COVID-19 Organization Relief Grant Program, each nonprofit will receive a one-time $2,000 grant to use toward essential, organizational expenditures including employee payroll and rent and/or improvements to the organization's digital platforms such as their websites that help to promote their mission and continue their programming.

Landmarks Illinois, a statewide historic preservation advocacy organization, created its COVID-19 Organization Relief Grant Program this spring to help community development, preservation and other partner nonprofits throughout the state during the coronavirus health crisis.

Landmarks Illinois received an overwhelming response to the grant program, with 94 applications for the 13 available grants. Landmarks Illinois staff evaluated each application based on most immediate need, the ability of the applicant to implement grant funds quickly and how closely the applicant's mission aligned with Landmarks Illinois' own work of promoting and preserving our state's cultural and architectural heritage.

"Landmarks Illinois aims to be a collaborative partner delivering innovative and needed solutions to help people save places for people throughout our state," said Bonnie McDonald, Landmarks Illinois President & CEO. "We are proud to provide financial relief to our partner nonprofits, which enables them to continue to care for our historic places and serve their communities."

All recipients of the Landmarks Illinois COVID-19 Organization Relief Grant Program are below. Read more about each organization and how they will use their relief grant funds at our website.

Aurora Regional Fire Museum, Aurora

Firehouse Community Arts Center of Chicago , North Lawndale , Chicago

, , Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center, Hermosa, Chicago

Uptown United, Chicago

Preservation of Egyptian Theater, Inc., DeKalb

Elgin Area Historical Society/Elgin History Museum, Elgin

Save the Lorraine Foundation, Hoopeston

Oak Park Art League , Oak Park

, Artists ReEnvisioning Tomorrow (ART Inc.), Peoria

Quincy Preserves, Quincy

Salem Community Activities Center, Salem

Enos Park Neighborhood Improvement Association, Springfield

McHenry County Historical Society & Museum, Union

"On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Salem Community Activities Center, I would like to thank Landmarks Illinois for its generous grant funding in support of the Center, which will help us continue to provide service to the community and surrounding area," said Trish Marshall, Executive Director of the Salem Activity Center. "Without the support of organizations like Landmarks Illinois, our Center would not be possible."

"The Save the Lorraine Foundation would like to express our most sincere thank you to Landmark Illinois for being a grant recipient," said Jim Richards, President of Save the Lorraine Foundation. "This grant money will help us maintain our current monthly bills as well as replenish expired concession inventory. We look forward to COVID-19 quarantine being lifted and when we can reopen to bring quality entertainment to our community."

More about the COVID-19 Organization Relief Grant Program

The Landmarks Illinois COVID-19 Organization Relief Grant Program was created in April as a direct response to the economic impact caused by the growing pandemic. Nonprofit organizations with 501(c)(3) status and an annual budget of less than $1 million or fewer than seven full-time employees were encouraged to apply. Grant applications were accepted through May 15, 2020, and were reviewed by Landmarks Illinois staff members. The Landmarks Illinois Board of Directors approved the grant recipients on May 26, 2020. Learn more about grant guidelines and requirements here. Landmarks Illinois thanks Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II for providing additional funding for this special COVID-19 grant program.

About Landmarks Illinois

We are People Saving Places for People. Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based nonprofit organization serving the people of Illinois. We inspire and empower stakeholders to save places that matter to them by providing free guidance, practical and financial resources and access to strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.Landmarks.org.

