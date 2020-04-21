Landmarks Illinois seeks nominations for 2020 historic preservation awards

CHICAGO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmarks Illinois is taking nominations now through June 15 for its 2020 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards. The annual awards program honors individuals, organizations, projects and programs in Illinois whose work demonstrates a commitment to excellence in historic preservation.

Nomination process

Nominations can be submitted online using Landmarks Illinois' nomination form found here. Those who submit a nomination will be considered for one of nine awards Landmarks Illinois gives out each year through the Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Award program. Winners will be announced in the summer of 2020 and receive their award at a celebration event on October 16 in Chicago.

Nominated projects must be located in Illinois and have been completed within the last five years. Incomplete projects will not be considered. Nominations may be submitted in someone's honor and/or without the knowledge of the nominee. Self-nominations are also acceptable. Previous year submissions may be revised and resubmitted for consideration, as well. There is no fee to submit a nomination. Full nomination guidelines can be downloaded here.

Award Categories

Nominations for the 2020 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Preservation Awards can be made in the following award categories. Details on each category can be found at the Landmarks Illinois website.

Advocacy : An effective local or statewide campaign to preserve and protect a historic resource.

: An effective local or statewide campaign to preserve and protect a historic resource. Leadership : An individual, municipality, private organization or joint partnership that has championed historic preservation, planning or public policy.

: An individual, municipality, private organization or joint partnership that has championed historic preservation, planning or public policy. Preservation: Projects that enable the continued use of a historic commercial/industrial, residential or public/institutional structure.

Projects that enable the continued use of a historic commercial/industrial, residential or public/institutional structure. Legislator: An elected official who champions historic preservation policy, programs and funding and/or financial incentives recognizing the importance of preserving Illinois' heritage.

Judging process

A jury of preservation experts will review all nominations to determine the winners of the 2020 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Preservation Awards. Nominations are judged on the following:

The impact a project or person has had on an Illinois community

community Quality and degree of difficulty of the project

Degree to which the project serves as an example of excellence in historic preservation and influences others

Degree to which the project aligns with Landmarks Illinois' mission: People Saving Places for People

Award winners

Those selected to receive a 2020 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Award will be notified by Landmarks Illinois staff prior to a public announcement. Winners will receive two tickets to attend the 2020 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Award Ceremony October 16 at the Chicago Cultural Center. The celebration is routinely Landmarks Illinois' "feel-good" event of the year, drawing nearly 200 guests. Winners also receive a $1,000 check prize.

For learn more about the Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards and to see more details about the nomination process, visit our website. You can also see examples of preservation award recipients from previous years here.

About Landmarks Illinois

We are People Saving Places for People. Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based nonprofit organization serving the people of Illinois. We inspire and empower stakeholders to save places that matter to them by providing free guidance, practical and financial resources and access to strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.Landmarks.org.

