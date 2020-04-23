Landry's Declines Federal Aid

HOUSTON, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Landry's, when the Paycheck Protection Program was created, we were advised that the funds would allow us to bring thousands of our valued employees back to work. We have since learned that if our Company received these funds, we would prevent smaller companies from receiving aid of their own. For this reason, we have made the decision to deny assistance that would be made available to us through the Program.

