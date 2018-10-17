Lands' End Celebrates 25 Years Of Making Memories And Merriment With Its Beloved Needlepoint Christmas Stockings

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The air is getting colder and soon snowflakes will be flying. It's almost time to trim the tree and deck the halls. For many families, that tradition starts with a personalized, hand-stitched Lands' End Needlepoint Christmas Stocking. The perennial Christmas favorite celebrates 25 years of bringing Santa's gifts to kids of all ages. To mark the occasion, Lands' End is launching Monogram Mondays, beginning with the iconic stocking on Monday, Oct. 22. On that day, Needlepoint Stockings will be 30 percent off regular prices, including free monogramming.

"We're excited to kick off our Monogram Mondays in celebration of our beautiful, classic Needlepoint Stockings – an outstanding gift that has brought joy to so many people for 25 years," said Gill Hong, EVP, Chief Merchandising Officer and Head of International, Lands' End. "We love to receive letters and pictures from our customers sharing their family traditions and the display of stockings each year. As we kick off the start of the holiday season, we want to give our customers an opportunity to do some early holiday shopping for those extra special gifts that can be uniquely personalized. There is nothing more treasured than to give and receive a gift that is meant just for you. We take great pride in custom monogramming our customers' specially selected gifts from Lands' End to make the holidays merrier during this busy time of year."

A Tradition: 25 Years of Making the Mantel Merry

It's usually the first gift opened: a stocking for the mantel. Heirloom quality Lands' End Needlepoint Stockings top the list for best personalized gift and are a popular family tradition. Each year, fresh designs delight collectors, while classic favorites stand by for new members of the family. This season, look for new whimsical snowshoeing bunnies, colorful stacked presents and a holiday tree complete with ice skating ladies, $29.95.

For 25 years, each of these cherished Needlepoint Stockings have been crafted by hand with 100% wool yarn on a cotton velvet back. Ninety-five percent of all Lands' End Needlepoint Stockings are monogrammed with the most popular names being "Mom" and "Dad." Topping the list for boy names are Michael, Jack, John, Chris and Ryan. Top girl names are Emily, Sarah, Emma, Katie and Charlotte. Coordinating, intricately designed pewter stocking holders that are hand-casted in Wisconsin make for a decorative mantel display, $39.95. Pewter stocking holders can also be hand-engraved for that special touch.

Monogramming Magic!

The monogramming "elves" at Lands' End certainly work some magic. With 30 thread colors, numerous fonts and more than 200 icons including animals, seasonal themes, nature and even emojis, it's easy for gift-givers to make any gift extra special. In order to arrive by "tree time," monogrammed or embroidered items must be ordered by Dec. 13, 2018.

All Lands' End items are backed by the company's Guaranteed. Period.® return policy. It simply states that if a customer is not satisfied with a Lands' End item at any time, it can be returned for an exchange or refund of its purchase price.

Something for Everyone on the List

In the coming Mondays through November 12, look for featured holiday favorites that make great gifts. Monogram Monday items will be available for order via www.LandsEnd.com or by calling 1-800-800-5800.

