Lands' End Update Regarding COVID-19

DODGEVILLE, Wisc., March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high-quality apparel for the whole family and the home, has been closely monitoring the situation and provided an update on COVID-19.

We care deeply about our employees, customers and communities and want to be sure that we keep them healthy and safe during this unprecedented time. Out of an abundance of caution to the communities we serve, we are closing all retail stores in the United States through March 29th . We will continue to pay all our retail employees for the hours they have been scheduled to work in our stores.

Our website, landsend.com http://www.landsend.com/ remains open 24/7 as we continue our commitment to giving customers the best possible experience. Our customer service team will be available via phone or text at 800.963.4816 or via email at [email protected] to provide service and to answer any questions our customers may have.

For the safety of our employees and customers, we have restricted international and domestic travel, instituted flexible work plans, including working remotely where available to encourage social distancing in our offices, and have increased our cleaning and sanitizing procedures in our offices, retail stores and distribution center.

We continue to follow guidance from public health officials and government agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

About Lands' End, Inc.:

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

SOURCE Lands' End, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.landsend.com

