Landscapers Spoke, LMN Listened, Launching 21.03 Update to Help Maximize Profits

MARKHAM, Ontario, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The green industry continues to grow in 2021, and LMN, North America's largest B2B landscape business management software company, is helping landscape business owners keep up. The company's latest software update streamlines the user experience for customers and features improved analytics to inform more strategic business decisions.

The 21.03 update was created based on specific user feedback and/ features:

Built by landscapers for landscapers, LMN software helps landscape and lawn care business owners track and manage their business operations in one place. This includes organizing budgets, estimates, and time tracking. Most importantly, the software company focuses on providing landscapers with the analytics they need to make smarter and make more informed business decisions when hiring new team members or buying or leasing equipment. North America's leading green industry SaaS company LMN is answering the call for landscape and lawn care business owners looking for a more profitable way to manage their business. The LMN 21.03 update features simplified settings, additional analytics and statistics, and added features for estimates.

All settings moved to one location

A new analytics section with four (4) dashboards: Home, CRM, Estimates, Cost Codes

Monthly account analytics sent to users via email

Enhanced features to the estimating process

LMN Leads Landscapers Looking for Numbers

According to an IBISWorld report , the landscape service industry is expected to grow as the economy rebounds from the global pandemic. As demand for landscape services continues to rise, business owners will benefit from technology solutions that create efficiencies, enabling their staff to work smarter, not harder, and increase productivity.

Built by landscapers for landscapers, LMN software helps landscape and lawn care business owners track and manage their business operations in one place. This includes organizing budgets, estimates, and time tracking. Most importantly, the software company focuses on providing landscapers with the analytics they need to make smarter and make more informed business decisions when hiring new team members or buying or leasing equipment.

"Our goal is to meet the evolving needs of landscape business owners," said Mike Lysecki, LMN Chief Technology Officer. We do that by listening to the feedback from users and others in the green industry. LMN wants landscapers to feel confident in managing their business, especially following a global pandemic where numbers are critical in decision making."

This update includes some of the key feedback LMN received.

About LMN (Landscape Management Software)

Founded in 2009, LMN helped customers create over $51 billion worth of estimates, capture 78 million individual clock-ins, and have managed more than 245,000 employees daily through the software. Visit https://golmn.com/ .

Contact:

Jessica Rafaeil

4049360191

[email protected]

SOURCE LMN